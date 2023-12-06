Who Is Mai From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is She Now

6 December 2023, 12:19 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 17:23

Get to know Squid Game: The Challenge's Mai
Get to know Squid Game: The Challenge's Mai. Picture: Netflix
Mai Whelan (aka player 287) has made it to the Squid Game: The Challenge final. But who is she? What is her job and where is she now? Here's everything you need to know about the finalist.

Alongside players Sam Lantz (016) and Phil Cain (451), player 287 Mai Whelan made it to the Squid Game: The Challenge final. She's managed to secure a spot in the top three out of 456 contestants who were competing for the multi-million pound prize.

At 55-years-old Mai has watched her younger counterparts be eliminated from the show as she and her fellow finalists have reigned triumphant in every game so far. This means she's succeeded in high intensity games such as the glass bridge and 'Red light, Green Light'.

As she is originally from Vietnam, Mai opened up about her experience of being a refugee in episode nine of the show. She explained that the experience had influenced her "self-preservation" style of gameplay.

Here's everything we know about Squid Game's Mai and where she is now after filming has ended.

Mai has made it to the final of Squid Game: The Challenge
Mai has made it to the final of Squid Game: The Challenge. Picture: Netflix

How old is Mai from Squid Game: The Challenge?

Mai, who is player 287 on the show, is 55-years-old and lives in the U.S. state of Virginia.

She was born in Vietnam but left during its fall in 1975 - at just eight years old. In Squid Game: The Challenge she details the trauma she went though when escaping Vietnam.

Mai explained that at the airfield she and her family escaped to, a soldier held them at gunpoint. "And in that split second, my life was almost over," she said.

She went on: "That is a moment where I would never, never forget. And that moment is a driving moment for me to be strong."

Mai Whelan at the LA 'Squid Game: The Challenge' celebration
Mai Whelan at the LA 'Squid Game: The Challenge' celebration. Picture: Getty

What is Squid Game: The Challenge Mai's job?

Mai works as an immigration adjudicator but before this role she spent time in the US Navy.

Outside of work, the player is an avid gardener and traveler, according to her Netflix bio. She hopes to spend the massive show winnings on a retirement home.

Mai has said she'll use the winnings to buy a retirement home
Mai has said she'll use the winnings to buy a retirement home. Picture: Netflix

Where is Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Mai now?

Unlike the other two finalists, Mai has a very minimal digital footprint. She has no active social media pages, so we don't know what she's up to since leaving the show.

But if her tactics have bagged her that $4.56 million prize, she'll likely be retired and spending her days in a wonderful new home.

