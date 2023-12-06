Who Is Phill From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is He Now

Phill Cain (aka player 451) has made it to the Squid Game: The Challenge final. But who are they, what is their job and where are they now? Here's everything you need to know about the finalist.

Scuba diver instructor Phill Cain (player 451) made it to the Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge final alongside players Mai (287) and Sam (016). Winning games like 'Red light, Green light' led to Phill the final three - but who is he beyond the competition?

Naturally very athletic, the 27 year old has steamed his way to the final, priding himself in challenges that require "speed and fast reflexes".

Phill, who identifies as gender fluid and uses he/she/they pronouns, studied psychology at college and said in episode seven that he used what he learnt to better understand and avoid conflict with other competitors.

While fans wonder if his athleticism and psychological expertise bagged him that multi-million pound prize, we've found out all you need to know about the player. Here are some facts to get you well acquainted with the finalist.

How old is Phill from Squid Game: The Challenge?

Phill Cain is 27 years old and lives in New Jersey but was born in Brazil.

He said on episode seven of the show that he was bullied in middle school after moving to the United States.

What is Phill's job?

Phill is a scuba instructor but he is also an avid quadball player with gold medals. For those of us who don't know Quadball is a unique game which includes elements from rugby, basketball, and dodgeball.

His talents don't stop at sports though as the contestant can play four instruments. The musician plays in a band called 'Six Ways To Saturday'.

Where is Phill from Squid Game: The Challenge now?

The finalist is currently enjoying life in the Squid Game whirlwind as he wrote on Insta "My IRL reaction to finding out that Thursday we’re gonna be on Good Morning America and THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON" next to a pic of him screaming with excitement.

The star documents much of his life on his Instagram (avatarphill) and is often sharing pics from his quadball games or band practice.

According to Netflix, Phill will donate a chunk of the prize to ocean conservation if he wins the show.

