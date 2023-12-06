Who Is Sam From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is He Now

Sam Lantz (aka player 016) has made it to the Squid Game: The Challenge final. But who is he? Here's everything you need to know about him including his job and husband.

Player 016, Sam Lantz (Wells), has made it to Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge final, alongside Mai Whelan (player 287) and Phil Cain (player 451).

The 37-year-old has kept his cool and adopted winning tactics to see him through games like 'Red light, Green light' and the glass bridge challenge.

On the hit TV show, Sam has opened up about his difficult childhood as he and his family struggled to come to terms with his sexuality. Now out as a proud gay man, the player says he is estranged from his blood relatives and has formed a new family.

As fans wonder if the player sporting a luscious beard has done enough to win that multi-million pound prize, we've found out all you need to know about Sam. Here are some facts to get you acquainted with the finalist including where he is now.

How old is Sam from Squid Game: The Challenge?

Sam is a 37-year-old artist and business owner from Idaho who now lives in Florida with his husband Douglas Lantz.

How tall is Sam?

Towering over the other players he is 6ft 7inches. According to Netflix, he was the tallest person in his town growing up, but he never got into basketball.

What is Sam Lantz's job?

The Squid Game: The Challenge finalist is an artist and business owner. For anyone looking to grow facial hair as fulsome as Sam's, you'll be pleased to know he owns his own gender-inclusive beard grooming brand called Beard Giant.

Along with his grooming business, the avid painter and sculpture has his own art studio, called Uncle, where he sells custom art and merchandise.

Where is Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Sam now?

Sam documents his life over on his Instagram @paulbunyan_ish. When he isn't running his two businesses, Beard Giant and Uncle, the finalist is spending time with his hubby Douglas, in their Florida home.

The player is also a big fan of the gym as he can be seen displaying his sizeable muscles on his Insta page. Right now, he is in New York city with his husband ready to watch the live finale of Squid Games: The Challenge.

It seems he and his fellow finalist Phil are still friends after the show as the co-star commented on a pic of Sam and Douglas, saying: "Love you guys so much!!"

