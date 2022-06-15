A Real-Life Squid Game Is Coming To Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

A reality TV version of Squid Game is coming to Netflix after the success of the drama series last year.

If you watched Netflix hit Squid Game in 2021 thinking, ‘I could do that’, then the chance has come to put your money where your mouth is.

Netflix is recruiting participants for a reality show version of the South Korean dystopian drama, however it won’t be life that’s at stake like it is in the record-breaking TV series.

456 recruits from around the world will play games where ‘the worst fate is going home empty-handed’.

Participants from around the world will take on Squid Game: The Challenge. Picture: Netflix

And the prize is a whopping $4.56million (£3.8m).

Recruits will likely take on the challenges we saw in the drama, such as Red Light, Green Light – essentially ‘What’s The Time Mr Wolf?’ – and Sugar Honeycombs, where the contestants must cut shapes out of a honeycomb cookie without breaking it.

Tug of War was also a huge part of the series, with main character Seong Gi-hun's team elaborating a risky plan to pull the other team to their death.

Squid Game's Young-hee's boyfriend will appear in series 2. Picture: Netflix

The marble game was one of the final games of the series, with the participants teaming up in pairs to try and win their opponent's collection. However, whoever lost the game ended up also losing their life.

Netflix announced the new reality show on Wednesday, calling it Squid Game: The Challenge and saying it would offer the 'largest cast and lump cash prize in reality TV history'.

They explained: "As [players] compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

Squid Game broke records on Netflix last year. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game has recently been renewed for series two. The show's creator revealed “the man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” and that we’ll also get introduced to Cheol-su, Young-hee’s boyfriend.

Ddakj is the game Squid Game recruiters get possible candidates to play before they join the challenges.

And Young-hee is the giant robotic girl in Red Light, Green Light whose head spins to catch out anyone still moving after she's said 'red light'.

