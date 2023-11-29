Who Is The Winner Of Squid Game: The Challenge?

By Abbie Reynolds

Out of 456 players there can only be one winner, here's what we know about who won Squid Game: The Challenge.

On Wednesday 29th November Netflix released the second batch of episodes for Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality show based on the South Korean TV series Squid Game.

These episodes reveal who is in the running to win the massive multi-million pound prize but we won't know the actual winner until the season finale which is being released on December 6th.

Ahead of the second episode release the participants had been whittled down from 456 players to less than 70.

The game show sees contestants take part in games that were featured in the fiction show such as the Dalgona cookie cutting challenge and Red light, Green light, as well as new competitive games. If they fail the games they are 'killed' and eliminated from the show.

Their 'death' involves an ink pouch bursting on the players as if they've been shot.

So, there are now three players left to grab a prize of over $4 million, but who are they? Here's the final three. But be ware there are spoilers ahead!

456 players have been whittled down to three finalists. Picture: Netflix

The contestants had to take part in games like the 'Dalgona cookie challenge' which featured in the fiction series Squid Game. Picture: Netflix

Who won Squid Game: The Challenge?

The winner is yet to have been revealed but players 016, 287 and 451 were announced as finalists in episode nine of the series, titled "Circle Of Trust". We will find out which one of three takes the cash prize in the season finale on December 6th.

Squid Game: The Challenge finalists:

Player 016, Sam Lantz

Player 287, Mai Whelan

Player 45, Phil Cain

Sam has a chance to win that multi-million pound prize. Picture: Netflix

We know that Sam is currently the founder of a beard grooming business called Beard Giant, but we don't know if he made away with the prize money.

Mai has said that she was born in Vietnam, and left during the fall of Vietnam in 1975 at eight years old. Her fellow contestant TJ had expressed his faith in her winning the competition - we shall wait and see if he's right!

Phil has made it to the final three in Squid Game: The Challenge. Picture: Netflix

Phil is a pretty sporty contestant, not only is he a scuba instructor he is an active quadball player. Studying psychology at college level has also given him somewhat of an advantage in the game, but was it enough to win?

We will update this page as soon as we know who the Squid Game: The Challenge winner is.

