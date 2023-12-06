Squid Game: The Challenge Finalists All Have One Thing In Common

6 December 2023, 11:54 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 12:35

Squid Game: The Challenge's finalists all have one thing in common
Squid Game: The Challenge's finalists all have one thing in common. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Squid Game: The Challenge fans are loving the fact this competition series sets its finalists apart – here’s how.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*Spoilers about Squid Game: The Challenge finalists ahead.*

Netflix viewers are ready to get stuck into the final of Squid Game: The Challenge and to get to know the last three players, Phil, Mai and Sam as they compete for the $4.56 million (£3.6m).

Fans of the original series have loved the new reality format, especially due to one major change in the competition format in that the main highlights of the show aren’t focused around the finalists, who have all stayed consistent in remaining low-key throughout the show.

Unlike most competition series, the finalists of Squid Game: The Challenge were contestants who’d mostly remained in the background and not the focus of each episode. Therefore, players who became fans’ favourites were soon eliminated.

Squid Game: The Challenge finalists
Squid Game: The Challenge finalists. Picture: Netflix

“The ironic part about Squid Game: The Challenge is that the main highlights are not the finalists! The quiet, low-key people are the ones who made it to the final,” one person wrote on X.

“Squid Game: The Challenge is so intense. My favourites are gone. I want Phil to win now,” commented another.

Fans are even more impressed with Sam Lantz, player 016, with just how much of a low profile he kept to reach the end of the competition.

“Squid Game: The Challenge contestant Sam, who purposefully kept a low profile to make it to the end of the competition, finally getting out of those sweatsuit [sic]! He’s the one who really surprised me,” said another on X, alongside a photo of Sam back in the real world.

Squid Game: The Challenge finalists were all players who'd remained mostly in the background
Squid Game: The Challenge finalists were all players who'd remained mostly in the background. Picture: Netflix

Phil Cain, Mai Whelan and Sam Lantz are the players who reached the final of Squid Game: The Challenge and on Thursday 7th December fans will find out who went home with the multi-million pound prize.

Squid Game: The Challenge has well and truly gripped fans of the original drama series and reality TV lovers, after the Korean thriller was turned into a real life competition for over 400 players.

Squid Game: The Challenge contestants spill on "gritty" conditions 😳

The players took on games like 'Red Light, Green Light', the 'Dalgona cookie challenge', the marble game and the glass bridge test, all of which play out in the original series only with actual death the consequence of those who fail.

In the reality competition series, instead of being killed for failing a game the players had an ink pouch which exploded when producers pressed a button.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's what we know about Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Phill

Who Is Phill From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is He Now

Here's what we know about a new series of Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge Season Two Has Been Confirmed

Two Squid Game: The Challenge players apparently hooked up

Two Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Were 'Kicked Off' The Show For Hooking Up

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024

Is Celebrity Big Brother Coming Back In 2024?

Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge finalist Sam Lantz

Who Is Sam From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is He Now

Home Alone, Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday film grabs

What Is The Highest Grossing Christmas Movie Of All Time?

Get to know Squid Game: The Challenge's Mai

Who Is Mai From Squid Game: The Challenge? Job, Age & Where Is She Now

Here's what we know about the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge

Who Is The Winner Of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Was Voted Off I'm A Celebrity 2023 And Which Campmates Are Remaining?

When will Ant and Dec announce the 2023 I'm A Celeb winner

When Does I'm A Celebrity End? Final Details Revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits