Will There Be A Squid Game: The Challenge Season Two?

1 December 2023, 16:29 | Updated: 1 December 2023, 16:39

Here's what we know about a new series of Squid Game: The Challenge
Here's what we know about a new series of Squid Game: The Challenge. Picture: Netflix

As we wait to find who the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge is, fans are desperate to know if the show will be returning for a second season.

By Abbie Reynolds

Netflix produced another hit TV show with the launch of Squid Game: The Challenge a reality competition show that gives players a chance to win a huge cash prize of over $4 million.

The series has seen 456 contestants compete in intense games for a chance to win the prize. It's format is based off of the fiction TV series Squid Game, the biggest difference is that in this one the participants don't actually die when they are eliminated from the games.

Although one of the players told us it actually felt like they might die. Speaking on The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill, player 161, aka Lorenzo, said: “When you’re in there it’s like an immersive experience, you don’t see anyone else… it feels 100% real, [like] you’re gonna die.”

According to Deadline, the show's debut episode had 2 million viewers in the UK alone, so it's no wonder people want a second season. But are they going to go ahead with it? Here's what we know about a return of Squid Game: The Challenge.

456 players fought for a multi-million pound prize
456 players fought for a multi-million pound prize. Picture: Netflix

Is there going to be a second series of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Unfortunately, Netflix are yet to announce whether they plan on renewing Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season. We will probably get more news after the season finale on December 6th.

But we do know that Squid Game, the South Korean show it's based off of, is coming back for a second season.

Although they have not announced a release date for Squid Game season two, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said the second season would be released “by the end of 2023 or 2024” in an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2022.

As we near the end of 2023, it's likely we won't be getting that second series until 2024.

Fans are desperate for a second series of Squid Games: The Challenge
Fans are desperate for a second series of Squid Games: The Challenge. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge | Official Trailer | Netflix

The 10-episode competition show is being released in three parts. The first four episodes came out on November 22nd, the following five were released on November 29th and the last episode will be available to stream on December 6th.

The final episode will only consist of three out 456 players as they make it down to the finalists who are within touching distance of that multi-million pound prize.

