When Is Squid Game: The Challenge Final Episode?

30 November 2023, 17:25 | Updated: 30 November 2023, 17:36

Here's when you can watch the final episode of Squid Game: the Challenge
Here's when you can watch the final episode of Squid Game: the Challenge. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

It quickly became our favourite show, but when do we find out who won that multi-million pound prize? Here's the deets on the Squid Game: The Challenge grand finale.

Netflix brought us the competition show we didn't know we needed but now can't live without. And unfortunately it is coming to an end on December 6th.

After the success of the TV series Squid Game Netflix produced a reality show version of it called Squid Game: The Challenge. The show sees 456 real life participants fight to win a huge cash prize of over £3 million, as there can only be one winner the players are numbered and tasked with taking on games which will see them eliminated if they lose.

How are they eliminated you ask? They are killed off. Not literally though of course. Unlike the fiction TV show the reality show is much more humane. When a contestant fails a game a little ink patch on them, called a squib, bursts making it look as if they've been shot.

After three weeks of entertainment the show will be coming to an end and we will finally find out who is taking home all that cash. The episodes are released in three parts with the final episode coming at the start of December.

456 players have been competing to win that $4 million prize
456 players have been competing to win that $4 million prize. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge contestants spill on "gritty" conditions 😳

When is the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Netflix will release the next episode of Squid Game: The Challenge, which is also the last episode of the series, on December 6th. It will be the grand finale and will see one of the three finalists take home a cash prize of over £3 million.

The 10-episode show has been released in batches with the first 5 episodes released on November 22 and the next 4 launched a week later on November 29. The very final episode is coming out three weeks after the show's debut.

The show is only available to stream on Netflix which hosted the original South Korean TV series Squid Game which the competition show is based off of.

Squid Game: The Challenge is released in three batches of episodes with the finale coming on December 6th
Squid Game: The Challenge is released in three batches of episodes with the finale coming on December 6th. Picture: Netflix

We spoke to a couple of players from the series and they detailed what it was like to be on set for the show.

Lorenzo (aka player 161) said: “When you’re in there it’s like an immersive experience, you don’t see anyone else… it feels 100% real, [like] you’re gonna die... emotions are very high.”

The game 'Red light, Green light' was said to be “most physically demanding” challenge of the show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

