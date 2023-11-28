All The Details On How Squid Game: The Challenge Was Filmed

Here's where Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

The reality show of our favourite series Squid Game is finally here! But how long did it take to film Squid Game: The Challenge and where was it shot? Here's your answers.

Netflix have got viewers hooked with their newest reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, a competition for real people hoping to win a $4.56 (£3.61) million prize.

The show is inspired by the gruesome but hugely popular South Korean TV series Squid Game - however there's less death in this version as when the competitors fail a challenge they are hit with a fake gun shot and kicked off of the show.

Squid Game: The Challenge might just be the biggest game show ever, with 456 players taking part from all over the world. The mix of nationalities has people wondering, where was the show filmed?

The logistics of the series has also been a big talking point as some of the contestants have alleged poor working conditions - but how long did they have to film the show for? Here's what we know...

The cast of Squid Game: The Challenge were filming for 16 hour days. Picture: Netflix

Red light, Green light was filmed in Bedford. Picture: Netflix

Where Was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

The 10-episode competition series was filmed in the United Kingdom. With most of it filmed in Barking at Wharf Studios. However, the first round of competition took place at Cardington Studios in Bedford, England.

The first round was the infamous 'Red Light, Green Light' challenge which required a larger space, 100 meters x 40 meters (328 feet x 131 feet) to be exact. Netflix have said they used a field that was over 100,000 square feet to shoot that challenge.

How long Did Squid Games: The Challenge take to Film?

According to Netflix, the whole competition was filmed across just 16 days in the at Wharf Studios, London.

Looking at the individual games, contestants have said the Red Light, Green Light challenge was filmed over multiple hours and sometimes they had to stay still on 'Red light' for hours at a time - yikes!

With cameras on the players nearly 24/7 Netflix have said that during the day the cast were filming for about 16 hours from around 7:00 or 8:00 a.m until lights out at about 11:00 p.m.

However, the number of cameras on while they slept dropped to about 10, and that was mainly just to keep an eye on players’ health and safety.

It took 16 days to film the 10-episode competition show. Picture: Netflix

