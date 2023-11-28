All The Details On How Squid Game: The Challenge Was Filmed

28 November 2023, 17:39

Here's where Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed
Here's where Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

The reality show of our favourite series Squid Game is finally here! But how long did it take to film Squid Game: The Challenge and where was it shot? Here's your answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix have got viewers hooked with their newest reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, a competition for real people hoping to win a $4.56 (£3.61) million prize.

The show is inspired by the gruesome but hugely popular South Korean TV series Squid Game - however there's less death in this version as when the competitors fail a challenge they are hit with a fake gun shot and kicked off of the show.

Squid Game: The Challenge might just be the biggest game show ever, with 456 players taking part from all over the world. The mix of nationalities has people wondering, where was the show filmed?

The logistics of the series has also been a big talking point as some of the contestants have alleged poor working conditions - but how long did they have to film the show for? Here's what we know...

The cast of Squid Game: The Challenge were filming for 16 hour days
The cast of Squid Game: The Challenge were filming for 16 hour days. Picture: Netflix
Red light, Green light was filmed in Bedford
Red light, Green light was filmed in Bedford. Picture: Netflix

Where Was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

The 10-episode competition series was filmed in the United Kingdom. With most of it filmed in Barking at Wharf Studios. However, the first round of competition took place at Cardington Studios in Bedford, England.

The first round was the infamous 'Red Light, Green Light' challenge which required a larger space, 100 meters x 40 meters (328 feet x 131 feet) to be exact. Netflix have said they used a field that was over 100,000 square feet to shoot that challenge.

How long Did Squid Games: The Challenge take to Film?

According to Netflix, the whole competition was filmed across just 16 days in the at Wharf Studios, London.

Looking at the individual games, contestants have said the Red Light, Green Light challenge was filmed over multiple hours and sometimes they had to stay still on 'Red light' for hours at a time - yikes!

With cameras on the players nearly 24/7 Netflix have said that during the day the cast were filming for about 16 hours from around 7:00 or 8:00 a.m until lights out at about 11:00 p.m.

However, the number of cameras on while they slept dropped to about 10, and that was mainly just to keep an eye on players’ health and safety.

It took 16 days to film the 10-episode competition show
It took 16 days to film the 10-episode competition show. Picture: Netflix

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Squid Game: The Challenge is streaming on Netflix

Is Squid Game: The Challenge Real?

Here's who the bookies think will win I'm A Celeb

Who Is Favourite To Win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest Betting Odds

Here's how much Grace Dent will be paid after her short I'm A Celeb stint

Will Grace Dent Still Be Paid After Leaving I'm A Celeb?

Danielle Harold enters I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears Fact File: Age, Husband, Children And Net Worth

Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity 2023

Why Did Grace Dent Leave I’m A Celebrity?

When will Ant and Dec announce the 2023 I'm A Celeb winner

When Is The I'm A Celebrity 2023 Final?

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour Film' Will Be Available To Stream Online On Her Birthday
A look at some of the stars who attended the World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Inside Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere With Kris Jenner, Halle Bailey And More

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Has Left I’m A Celeb 2023 So Far & All The Remaining Campmates

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits