What Was The Budget For Squid Game: The Challenge?

4 December 2023, 17:26

Squid Game: The Challenge has Netflix viewers gripped
Squid Game: The Challenge has Netflix viewers gripped. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Squid Game: The Challenge was scarily lifelike to convince viewers – and the players – it was the real deal. But how much did it cost to make?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game: The Challenge is so scarily similar to the drama series that inspired the reality competition, many Netflix viewers were left wondering if it was real life.

While we can confirm it definitely wasn’t real, the $4.56 million (£3.6 millions) prize was. And to increase their chances of getting closer to that jaw-dropping number, over 400 players had to take on games like Red Light Green Light and the Dalgona cookie challenge.

The games are scarily lifelike and many have been left wondering just how much the budget was for Squid Game: The Challenge, and how much each episode cost to film.

Squid Game: The Challenge sees the players take on games in the original thriller series
Squid Game: The Challenge sees the players take on games in the original thriller series. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge contestants spill on "gritty" conditions 😳

What was the budget for Squid Game: The Challenge?

There are no public reports on how budget Netflix bosses had for Squid Game: The Challenge, but to put things into perspective the original, series Squid Game, had a budget of $21.4 million (£16 million).

The contestants weren’t paid for their time, instead each hoping to reach the final and get their hands on the $4.56 million prize. They did receive some benefits however, such as the production company paying for their travel.

How much did it cost to make Squid Game: The Challenge?

Each episode of Squid Game: The Challenge cost around $1 million (£800k) to film, that’s including the sets, costumes and looking after each contestant. There were 10 episode in total, meaning the show cost over $10 million (£7.8 million) to film!

To give players the full Squid Game experience, they slept in bunkbeds arranged in multiple rows, they had to share a bathroom, with many contestants comparing the experience to staying at a festival, and they didn't know if it was daytime or nighttime.

"This isn’t the kind of show where someone yells “CUT!” at the end of the day," Netflix say on their pop culture website Tudum.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's when you can watch the final episode of Squid Game: the Challenge

When Is Squid Game: The Challenge Final Episode?

Here's where Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed

All The Details On How Squid Game: The Challenge Was Filmed

Here's the full list of remaining campmates plus who has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Has Left I’m A Celebrity 2023 So Far & All The Remaining Campmates

Taylor Swift showed up for life-long friend Beyonce at the UK premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Taylor Swift Shows Up For Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert Film Premiere In London

Kourtney Kardashian get's told off for flaunting her bump

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Has A Hilarious Reaction To Her Baby Bump

Here's what we know about a new series of Squid Game: The Challenge

Will There Be A Squid Game: The Challenge Season Two?

Sam Thompson SLAPPED Tony Bellew on the head after I'm A Celeb challenge

What Happened Between Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew On I'm A Celeb?

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Renaissance A Film By Beyoncé – Trailers, Tickets And UK Release Date

Three of the Squid Game: The Challenge contestants speak about being in the show

Squid Game: The Challenge Contestants Spill What Filming Was Really Like

Josie Gibson keeps seeing her campmates' bums

Josie Gibson Keeps Making The Same Blunder In I'm A Celeb

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits