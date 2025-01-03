Squid Game season 2 includes 'easter egg' hinting at two brutal games in season 3

Do the drawings on the walls in Squid Game season 2 hint at games in season 3?
Do the drawings on the walls in Squid Game season 2 hint at games in season 3? Picture: Netflix
What games will be played in Squid Game season 3? Viewers have spotted an 'easter egg' that seem to hint at 'Monkey Bars and 'Human Checkers' games.

Squid Game viewers think they've figured out what season 3's games will be thanks to a key detail hidden on the walls in the dorm room. (If you know, you know... the same thing happened in season 1, too.)

Yep, Squid Game season 3 – the final season! – is set to be released in 2025 and it will pick up directly after season 2's divisive cliffhanger ending.

Only three out of six games have been played so far and based on the mid-credit scene right at the end of episode 7, it looks like the remaining three will play out in season 3. Game four (presumably) will see the return of the Young-hee doll and her boyfriend, Chul-su, in what viewers think might be sometime of 'Jack and Jill' game.

As for games five and six? Well, if you look closely at the walls in the dorm room, there might be a big hint at what players could be expected to do next. The latest theories? 'Human Checkers' and 'Monkey Bars'.

Squid Game season 3 will feature a new game with Young-hee's boyfriend Chul-su
Squid Game season 3 will feature a new game with Young-hee's boyfriend Chul-su. Picture: Netflix

Back in Squid Game season 1, it turned out that each of the games played within the competition were actually illustrated on the dorm room walls the entire time. However, they were only visible once people began getting eliminated and the beds started being removed.

In the final episode, the games can be seen on the walls, including 'Red Light Green Light', the 'Dalgona' shapes, 'Tug Of War' and the actual 'Squid Game' itself.

None of the players realised or acknowledged this, but viewers did. And now it looks like creator Hwang Dong-hyuk may have left us all another easter egg... although season 2's appear to be a little different because they don't appear to reference any games we've seen so far.

The drawings on the dorm walls in Squid Game season 2 appear to hint at future season 3 games
The drawings on the dorm walls in Squid Game season 2 appear to hint at future season 3 games. Picture: Netflix

In season 2, there are a couple of new illustrations on the walls. Around the top of the room is a continuous drawing of stick figures hanging from the ceiling. On the back wall is a massive checkered image that looks a lot like a chessboard.

And hidden behind the stacked beds, there appears to be a selection of symbols or letters but it's not clear what they are because there's still too many beds in the way.

Based on the stick figures and the chessboard, viewers are now convinced that two of the three final games will involve players testing their upper-body strength in a brutal round of 'Monkey Bars' before playing a final game of 'Human Checkers'.

Squid Game season 2 features a huge checkers board on the wall – could this hint at a season 3 game?
Squid Game season 2 features a huge checkers board on the wall – could this hint at a season 3 game? Picture: Netflix

The 'Monkey Bars' theory is pretty self explanatory. Much like season 1's 'Tug of War', this game could end up being the test of physical strength that will eliminate a lot of players.

The 'Human Checkers' theory, though? With players split into X's (those who want to leave) and O's (those who want to stay), two groups have already formed.

On top of that, the entire final season is now building towards a final showdown between Gi-hun and the Front Man. Could the Front Man force Gi-hun to face off against him using the remaining players to play the final showdown game themselves?

Of course, the images on the wall could be red herrings planted by Hwang Dong-hyuk in order to throw viewers off what's actually coming next. As far as we can see, there doesn't appear to an illustration for the next game involving Young-hee and Chul-su so we guess we'll find out when Squid Game season 3 drops later this year.

