When does The Traitors season 3 start?

31 December 2024, 15:00

The Traitors season 3 airs from 1st January
The Traitors season 3 airs from 1st January. Picture: BBC

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors season 3 is starting just in time to fill our reality TV void – here’s when it starts, what time it’s on and more info you need to know!

The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, returns for season 3 very soon, giving us another reality TV series to binge just as we begin to hibernate for winter.

The Traitors season 3 has been highly-anticipated by viewers for months, following the success of series one, which saw the faithfuls overthrow the traitors to win the cash prize, and series two, where traitor Harry Clark deceived his way to the prize fund.

But when does The Traitors season 3 start, what time is it on TV? Here’s everything you need to know!

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman
The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Picture: BBC

When does The Traitors UK start?

The Traitors season 3 starts on Wednesday 1st January 2025 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The New Years Day episode marks the first of three being released this week, with episodes one and two airing this Thursday and Friday.

The next three episodes will follow on Wednesday 8th, Thursday 9th and Friday 10th of January.

The schedule continues with three episodes per week, for four weeks.

Harry from The Traitors is a British Army Engineer
Harry Clark, a British Army Engineer, won season 2 of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

What time is The Traitors on?

The Traitors is on at 8pm on Wednesday 1st January on BBC One. Each episode is usually one hour long.

The first episode will see Claudia Winkleman greet the 22 new contestants as they arrive at the beautiful Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As the players get to know each other, a handful of them will be picked to play ‘the traitors’, who must deceive and backstab their fellow ‘faithful’ contestants in a bid to win the cash prize for themselves. Along the way, there are challenges and games to increase the prize fund all while the traitors simultaneously have an ulterior motive.

New season of The Traitors set to come in 2025

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

