Michael Griffiths Congratulates Amber Gill On Love Island Win With Heartfelt Message

29 July 2019, 23:05

Michael Griffiths said Amber Gill 'deserved' her win
Michael Griffiths said Amber Gill 'deserved' her win. Picture: ITV2

Michael Griffiths had only kind words for former partner Amber Gill after she won Love Island.

The Love Island final wrapped up on Monday 29 July, with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea taking the crown following huge support from the public.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Amber had a turbulent time in the villa, after former flame Michael Griffiths dumped her for Joanna Chimonides while she was in Casa Amor.

But as it was announced by Caroline Flack that Amber had scooped the prize, Michael had only warm words.

At Love Island: The Experience on Brighton Beach, Michael told Capital’s Aimee Vivian Amber “deserves” her win, despite joking he thought she’d “steal” the £50k prize.

He said in front of the crowd: “Amber deserves that, she’s been through a lot. She definitely deserves it. I low-key thought she would steal it, but no no I knew she wouldn’t!”

Amber and Greg were voted the nation’s favourite couple at the end of season five, with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague coming in second place, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds landing third, and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins fourth.

While the show is over for another few months, Love Island bosses have announced the show will return for two series next year. One in the winter and one in the summer.

The show released a statement saying that the first season of Love Island in 2020, will be set in a brand new villa in South Africa, and the second will return to Mallorca.

It was also announced that Caroline Flack will return to host both series of the show, while Iain Stirling will continue as the voiceover. We can't wait!

