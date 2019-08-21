Love Island’s Amber Gill Reveals Plans To Have Her Teeth Done As She Vows Not To Get Surgery

Amber Gill said she's thinking of having her teeth done. Picture: Capital FM / Amber Gill/Instagram

Amber Gill said she wants to make one small change to her appearance.

Amber Gill won legions of fans during her time on Love Island and went on to win the £50k prize with partner Greg O'Shea after being true to herself for the entire eight weeks.

And something else the nation loved about her was her natural beauty – which, thankfully, she isn't planning on altering any time soon much like many former contestants have done before her.

Instead, the 22 year old is considering getting her teeth done – despite advice against it from her friends and family who love her smile as it is.

When we quizzed the reality TV star on whether she’d get any surgery, she said it's not something she’s considering but she would like to get her teeth altered.

Amber told us: “I don’t really want to get any surgery but my least favourite feature is probably my teeth, but I’m trying my hardest not to do anything.

“People can say I’ve got nice teeth until they’re blue in the face but I’m still not a 100 per cent on it. If I was going to get something done it would be that, but I’m not looking at having any surgery or anything.”

She added: “Nothing as drastic [as veneers], I don’t know, it’s just something I’ve thought about.”

One islander who has had a visit to the dentist since leaving the villa is Curtis Pritchard.

Maura Higgins’ beau visited a celebrity dentist ahead of his presenting stint on The Greatest Dancer and didn’t hesitate in showing off his new smile on social media.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Meanwhile, Amber has been going from strength to strength with partner Greg since leaving the villa.

The couple are spending some time apart after visiting his hometown in Dublin, and one day after they were separated Amber told fans on Instagram she was missing her man.

The beauty therapist flew back to the UK to attend Ariana Grande’s London concert with her pal and co-star Yewande Biala.

