Love Island’s Amber Gill Reveals Plans To Have Her Teeth Done As She Vows Not To Get Surgery

21 August 2019, 17:29

Amber Gill said she's thinking of having her teeth done
Amber Gill said she's thinking of having her teeth done. Picture: Capital FM / Amber Gill/Instagram

Amber Gill said she wants to make one small change to her appearance.

Amber Gill won legions of fans during her time on Love Island and went on to win the £50k prize with partner Greg O'Shea after being true to herself for the entire eight weeks.

And something else the nation loved about her was her natural beauty – which, thankfully, she isn't planning on altering any time soon much like many former contestants have done before her.

Instead, the 22 year old is considering getting her teeth done – despite advice against it from her friends and family who love her smile as it is.

WATCH: Love Island's Amber Gill Reveals That Millie Bobby Brown Slid Into Her DMs

When we quizzed the reality TV star on whether she’d get any surgery, she said it's not something she’s considering but she would like to get her teeth altered.

Amber told us: “I don’t really want to get any surgery but my least favourite feature is probably my teeth, but I’m trying my hardest not to do anything.

“People can say I’ve got nice teeth until they’re blue in the face but I’m still not a 100 per cent on it. If I was going to get something done it would be that, but I’m not looking at having any surgery or anything.”

She added: “Nothing as drastic [as veneers], I don’t know, it’s just something I’ve thought about.”

One islander who has had a visit to the dentist since leaving the villa is Curtis Pritchard.

Maura Higgins’ beau visited a celebrity dentist ahead of his presenting stint on The Greatest Dancer and didn’t hesitate in showing off his new smile on social media.

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019
Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Meanwhile, Amber has been going from strength to strength with partner Greg since leaving the villa.

The couple are spending some time apart after visiting his hometown in Dublin, and one day after they were separated Amber told fans on Instagram she was missing her man.

The beauty therapist flew back to the UK to attend Ariana Grande’s London concert with her pal and co-star Yewande Biala.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande will perform at Manchester Pride this year

Ariana Grande Manchester Pride 2019: Date, Tickets & Sunday Line-Up

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed

Ariana Grande

Fans debate if Zayn is touring anytime soon

When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates

Zayn Malik

A number of celebrities have fallen for the Instagram hoax

The Instagram Policy Hoax Dozens Of Celebs Have Been Duped By – Including Niall Horan And Tom Holland