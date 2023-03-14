Why There Was No Split Or Steal In The Love Island Final

ITV has scrapped 'split or steal'. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

What happened to Love Island's 'split or steal' option? Here's why fans think the segment has been axed for good...

Love Island's 2023 winter series has come to an end and the nation's sweethearts Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners!

The finale aired on March 13 and it brought the excitement, the tears, and of course some gorgeous looks! But fans realised that there was one thing missing from the traditional Love Island finale formula...

Why was there no 'Split or Steal' segment? Until Love Island's eighth season in 2022, the winning couple was given the option to split or steal the £50,000 prize money every single year.

The shady challenge was also noticeably absent from series nine, with fans quickly wondering why it was axed.

Kai and Sanam became the 2023 Love Island winners. Picture: ITV

Last year, former host Laura Whitmore alluded to the switch up to the final's format before announcing the winners, who at the time were Ekin-Su and Davide.

She said: "We’re not even asking them to choose between love or money, but who that winning couple will be is all down to you.”

ITV2 bosses scrapped the finale's ‘split or steal’ after the feature was often brought into question over the years, many fans didn't think it gelled well with the show's message of finding love.

Now, the winning couple instantly each win £25,000 of the cash prize, completely omitting the need to manufacture the dramatic moment.

did i miss something or did they not split or steal the money this year? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mzarY9lqlv — evie anderson (@evieanderson77) March 13, 2023

The UK after releasing there’s gonna be no Split or Steal option again this year #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eRG7QH1Mg0 — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) March 13, 2023

Despite it being the second year in a row where contestants haven't been given the option, fans still missed its inclusion – it was used in six seasons of the show after all!

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion, one posted: "did I miss something or did they not split or steal the money this year?"

"So are they not doing the split or steal the 50K anymore then," another shared.

So are they not doing the split or steal the 50K anymore then ?! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/z56REWEZwS — Bad Moon Rising (@gabstarb) March 13, 2023

Wish they’d bring back split or steal, 90% of them would’ve stole it this year 😂😂 #loveisland — m o l l i e (@Mollie24x7) March 13, 2023

Oh they’re not doing that nonsense envelope thing anymore where they either split or steal the coins



Good good #LoveIsland — 夕イウ才 (@TeeXCI) March 13, 2023

However, some were pleased that the old tradition was no longer part of the finale, one fan tweeted: "Oh they’re not doing that nonsense envelope thing anymore where they either split or steal the coins. Good good."

It seems like Love Island's 'split or steal' is officially axed for good – it's the end of an era!

