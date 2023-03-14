Fans React To Sanam Accidentally Telling Kai She's 'In Love' During Love Island Finale

Sanam and Kai won Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Sanam accidentally let slip that she's 'in love' with Kai during the live Love Island finale and fans can't get enough of the unfiltered moment.

After capturing the nation's hearts, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan became the 2023 winners of Love Island!

During the finale which aired live on March 13, the adorably loved-up couple came out on top for series nine, with Ron and Laura coming in second place.

One moment from the show that viewers just can't stop talking about is the heartwarming slip-up from the Casa Amor bombshell-turned-winner.

Sanam accidentally said she loved Kai in the final. Picture: ITV

sanam accidentally admitting her love IM GONNA CRY GIVE THEM THE 50K RN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1so08BAY6z — A (@iamarwa__) March 13, 2023

When speaking to Maya Jama about her villa journey, Sanam stumbled through her words and accidentally dropped the L-bomb in one of the sweetest moments in Love Island history!

Maya speaks with all the couples before crowning the winners, but it was when she asked Sanam what first sparked her connection with Kai hat led to the live slip-up.

"Obviously he's an attractive guy, Apart from the looks, I loved, I fell in love –," she said before gasping and raising her hand to her mouth.

Maya reacted excitedly to the accidental confession of love, gleefully saying: "What was that?

Did Sanam just say she’s in love with Kai? 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nC3NFtQtss — Septimus 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) March 13, 2023

“I fell in love with.. OOP” Sanam is tooooo adorable 😭😭 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/QTqbpWNEUQ — A ✨ (@realiteawh0re) March 13, 2023

NOT THE ACCIDENTAL LOVE SLIP UP IM CRYING SANAM I LOVE YOU #loveisland pic.twitter.com/njuAkhS8JV — um (@tsswift06) March 13, 2023

Kai seemed overjoyed by the admission and gave her a hug as an emotional Sanam continued to gush over her man: "You're going to make me cry."

By this point, it was already clear to viewers then and there that the couple were their 2023 winners, it didn't take long for words of adoration to flood online.

One user tweeted: "Sanam accidentally admitting her love IM GONNA CRY GIVE THEM THE 50K RN."

SANAM IS SO BEAUTIFUL. INSIDE AND OUT. I LOVE HER SO MUCH UGH. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DeQZSqO1xC — sza da shein (@iamthatbleep) March 13, 2023

A HUGE thank you from Kai and Sanam for all of your support, votes and love throughout their journey 💖 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MhZ34Nygfn — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 13, 2023

"I fell in love with.. OOP” Sanam is tooooo adorable," another wrote.

There was no shortage of posts dedicated to Sanam, who has become the first-ever Casa Amor contestant to go on to win Love Island.

"SANAM IS SO BEAUTIFUL. INSIDE AND OUT. I LOVE HER SO MUCH UGH," another fan shared on Twitter.

We can't wait to see more moments of our loved-up 2023 winners!

