Tom Holland And Zendaya: Are The Spider-Man Co-Stars Dating?

16 January 2019, 10:50

It's been rumoured that actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are in a relationship
It's been rumoured that actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tom Holland and Zendaya have sparked rumours that they're in a relationship since 2017. But are the actors dating?

Since Tom Holland first starred as Spidey, alongside Zendaya in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, it has been rumoured that the two actors are in a relationship.

But they are just rumours. Neither Tom nor Zendaya have confirmed the relationship, despite fans believing it to be true. And here's the evidence as to why (or why not) they could be a thing...

Skai Jackson's mum's Instagram comment

Disney Channel star, and friend of Zendaya's, Skai Jackson was recently in the limelight, when her mother, Kiya Cole, seemed to confirm Tom and the The Greatest Showman's relationship in an Instagram comment.

After one fan wrote "Rumoured boyfriend hahaha y'all dream too much [sic]", Kiya responded saying "Yes. It's true. They been on the low for a while"

Kiya Cole seemingly confirmed Tom and Zendaya's relationship on Instagram
Kiya Cole seemingly confirmed Tom and Zendaya's relationship on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

However, after she was called out, Kiya stated that her Instagram account was hacked, and that she didn't write the comment.

Sources close to the pair

People near the Spider-Man couple have spoken to news outlets, claiming that Tom and Zendaya were in a relationship.

In July 2017, one source confirmed the couple, saying "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," to People magazine.

"They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another," however, Zendaya shared the comments, clapping back at the statements.

Tom Holland was quick to respond, quipping "Does the press tour count?"

Zendaya categorically denied the relationship in an interview with Variety, where she was quizzed on the possibility of romance with the Avengers star; "He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends."

