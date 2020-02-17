Fans Want Ariana Grande Or Taylor Swift To Play The Princess In Disney’s Rapunzel Live-Action Remake

Disney announced a Rapunzel live-action remake and fans Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift to be considered. Picture: PA/Disney

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's fans have petitioned for the stars to be in the running to play the princess in the new Rapunzel movie.

Disney has announced a live-action remake of Rapunzel and with the roles unannounced, Arianators and Swifties are calling for Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift to play the main role.

Fans have petitioned for the pop stars to be considered for the movie, comparing them to Rapunzel’s character in the animated version, Tangled, who has physical similarities to the singers.

It's been 10 years since the adapted fairytale was released, where the animated princess had blonde locks with green eyes - which fans have drawn comparisons to the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

However, we can see why Ari is some fans’ first thought when mentioning the long-haired character, with her signature ponytail.

Ariana Grande's fans want the star to play the Disney princess. Picture: Twitter

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are the fans' choice for Rapunzel. Picture: Twitter

People have been speculating about who will be playing Flynn Rider in the movie, with fans asking for Zayn Malik to be considered.

One fan tweeted: "I'm not saying they should cast Zayn as Flynn Rider but tbh they really should cast Zayn as Flynn Rider.”

"We want ariana casted as rapunzel or they can keep it [sic],” added another, while a third wrote, “Taylor for Rapunzel."

Tangled was a massive success for Disney and grossed $592million (£454million) worldwide, so it’s no surprise they’re following through with the new movie.

This isn’t the first time they’ll be doing a live-action remake after they announced last year that The Little Mermaid would be turned into a movie.

Singer, Halle Bailey, was confirmed to be taking the lead role of Ariel, whilst Jonah Hauer-King is set to play Prince Eric.

Harry Styles was in the running to be in the Disney film alongside Halle, however, he revealed to Capital Breakfast that he couldn’t follow through with it as he was busy focusing on his music and his Love On Tour shows.

