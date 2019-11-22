Harry Styles’ New Album 'Fine Line' Is ‘Inspired By Sadness And Sex’

22 November 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 22 November 2019, 13:04

Harry Styles gets his inspiration from 'sadness and sex'
Harry Styles gets his inspiration from 'sadness and sex'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles uses inspiration from ‘sadness and sex’ to write his music.

Harry Styles’ second album, ‘Fine Line’, is out on 13 December and he’s already shared ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ with the world.

The One Direction star’s songs are always instant hits, and the 25 year old has finally revealed just where he gets the inspiration from to write his music.

WATCH: Harry Styles Filmed Ziplining And Singing 'Watermelon Sugar' With James Corden

Speaking on Later… with Jools Holland, Harry was asked by the show’s host what his album is about, to which he responded: “Typical stuff really, like being sad, having sex and stuff. It’s what everything’s about really.”

Jools then joked he should change the name of his show to Sadness and Sex and Harry added: “But not sad sex, sad sex is… no.”

The pop star also revealed his second solo album is “more fun” than his debut, self-titled LP which he released in 2017.

“It’s a lot more fun," he said. "I had a lot more fun making it. I think the first record, I was subconsciously making any fun songs a little bit.

“With the first one, I feel I was trying not to get it wrong a bit too much so I kind of feel like I was bowling with the sides up but I’ve taken them off.”

Tickets for Harry’s worldwide tour in 2020 went on sale today [Friday 22 November], selling out within minutes.

He’s also been filming for James Corden’s Late Late Show, where he was seen performing for an upcoming segment.

On the streets of Los Angeles, Harry Styles was filmed singing the likes of 'Sign of the Times', while ziplining across traffic, as James Corden dragged him by his ankles.

Harry also performed his newest songs from his upcoming 'Fine Line' album, such as 'Watermelon Sugar'. The 25-year-old was joined by several dancers, all with watermelon umbrellas, as he stood upon an illuminated platform.

Many reported that The Late Late Show advertised the moment with pink flyers, which read as "Live in Concert... HARRY STYLES in the CROSSWALK (at Beverley and Genesee.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  7. 7
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  9. 9
    everything i wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  10. 10
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  11. 11
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix) artwork
    Orphans (Andy Jarvis Remix)
    Coldplay
    itunes
  12. 12
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  13. 13
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  14. 14
    Must Be
    J Hus
    itunes
  15. 15
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  16. 16
    Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)
    KSI
    itunes
  17. 17
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  18. 18
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  20. 20
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  21. 21
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  25. 25
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  26. 26
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  27. 27
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  29. 29
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  30. 30
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  31. 31
    Buss Down artwork
    Buss Down
    Aitch feat. ZieZie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  33. 33
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  35. 35
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  36. 36
    Without You
    Westlife
    itunes
  37. 37
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  39. 39
    Beautiful Ghosts
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Shawn and Camila seated together at the 2019 AMAs

Camila & Shawn Seated By Taylor Swift As She's Given Green Light To Perform Her Music At The 2019 AMA's

Shawn Mendes

The girls are apparently avoiding the showers in I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity’s Female Stars Including Nadine Coyle And Jacqueline Jossa ‘Refusing To Shower In Bikinis’

I'm A Celebrity

Gabby and Myles called it quits earlier this year.

Love Island’s Gabby Allen Hits Out At ‘Lying,’ ‘Cheating’ Ex-Boyfriend & I’m A Celebrity Star Myles Stephenson

TV & Film

Kristen Stewart spoke about her character's sexuality in Charlie's Angels

WATCH: Kristen Stewart Explains The Importance On Making Her Charlie's Angels Character Gay

TV & Film

Elsa Pataky spoke out about Miley Cyrus

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Shades Miley Cyrus Saying Liam ‘Deserves Much Better’ Than 'Slide Away' Singer

Miley Cyrus