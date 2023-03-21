Zendaya’s Been Wearing A Pretty Special Ring From Boyfriend Tom Holland

21 March 2023, 10:54

Zendaya was seen wearing a ring engraved with boyfriend Tom Holland's initials
Zendaya was seen wearing a ring engraved with boyfriend Tom Holland's initials. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold ring with boyfriend Tom Holland’s initials engraved.

Zendaya’s been spending time in London with her Spider-Man co-star boyfriend Tom Holland and his family over the last few weeks and during a nail appointment fans noticed she’s got a pretty special ring on her finger.

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves; it doesn’t seem to be that kind of ring, but the piece of jewellery does hold sentimental value.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

In a recent picture uploaded by nail artist Marina Dobyk, Zendaya’s ring captured fans’ attention as she showed off her stunning new, pale pink manicure.

In the 'before' nail photos Zendaya's manicurist uploaded her ring engraved with Tom Holland's initials is clear
In the 'before' nail photos Zendaya's manicurist uploaded her ring engraved with Tom Holland's initials is clear. Picture: Marina Dobyk/Instagram
Zendaya and Tom Holland get cuter by the day
Zendaya and Tom Holland get cuter by the day. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old actress had on a gold signet ring etched with ‘TH’, her boyfriend’s initials of course.

Zendaya had the ring on her middle finger in the before photos her manicurist uploaded on Instagram, in which Zendaya had a gorgeous deep green colour on her nails, before later moving it to her index finger.

Signet rings are sentimental pieces of jewellery, traditionally engraved with initials or a family crest which would have been pressed into hot wax to seal documents decades ago.

These days, they’re a stylish staple accessory as well as an item which holds meaning.

Zendaya opted for a pretty pink on her nails
Zendaya opted for a pretty pink on her nails. Picture: Marina Dobyk/Instagram
Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating in 2016
Zendaya and Tom Holland started dating in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya and Tom started working together in 2016 on the Spider-Man movies, becoming instant best friends as they portrayed Spider-Man and MJ.

It wasn’t until 2021 they confirmed their relationship after they were seen kissing in a car.

They tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, but have made it no secret they’re smitten and are frequently spotted out and about together.

Most recently, they were papped on a dog walk with Tom’s parents, with Zendaya looking like part of the family as she chatted away with Tom’s dad.

