Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Seriously Planning Their Future

Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting serious. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Tom Holland and Zendaya are loved-up as ever as they get serious with their relationship, allegedly the pair are already in 'settling-down mode'.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are everyone's favourite celeb couple, from colleagues to friends to partners – they've had quite the relationship journey already!

As their romance heats up, the Spider-Man stars are reportedly in "settling-down mode" and are seriously looking toward their futures together.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Tom and Zendaya, both 26, have entered a "serious and permanent" stage of their relationship, they've been dating for over a year.

Tom and Zendaya's relationship is going strong. Picture: Alamy

The source continued: "They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016 as they portrayed the iconic characters of MJ and Peter.

Despite romance rumours following the duo from the get-go of the superhero franchise, their relationship wasn't made public until they were photographed kissing in July 2021.

Zendaya and Tom are notoriously private and have tried to keep their love out of the limelight, the Spider-Man actor spoke about "the downsides of fame" to GQ in November 2021.

Tom and Zendaya have been publicly dating for over a year. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram

The pair met on-set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Picture: Alamy

"Privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Tom told the publication.

He continued: "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

When asked about the relationship in more depth he responded: "This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

The co-stars officially confirmed their courtship in September 2021 with an Instagram post marking Zendaya's 25th birthday.

Tom captioned a photograph of the pair messing about behind the scenes on Spider-Man: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx."

