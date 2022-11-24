Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Seriously Planning Their Future

24 November 2022, 12:06

Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting serious
Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting serious. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Tom Holland and Zendaya are loved-up as ever as they get serious with their relationship, allegedly the pair are already in 'settling-down mode'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya and Tom Holland are everyone's favourite celeb couple, from colleagues to friends to partners – they've had quite the relationship journey already!

As their romance heats up, the Spider-Man stars are reportedly in "settling-down mode" and are seriously looking toward their futures together.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

An insider revealed to Us Weekly that Tom and Zendaya, both 26, have entered a "serious and permanent" stage of their relationship, they've been dating for over a year.

Tom and Zendaya's relationship is going strong
Tom and Zendaya's relationship is going strong. Picture: Alamy

The source continued: "They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together."

The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016 as they portrayed the iconic characters of MJ and Peter.

Despite romance rumours following the duo from the get-go of the superhero franchise, their relationship wasn't made public until they were photographed kissing in July 2021.

Zendaya and Tom are notoriously private and have tried to keep their love out of the limelight, the Spider-Man actor spoke about "the downsides of fame" to GQ in November 2021.

Tom and Zendaya have been publicly dating for over a year
Tom and Zendaya have been publicly dating for over a year. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram
The pair met on-set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016
The pair met on-set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Picture: Alamy

"Privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Tom told the publication.

He continued: "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

When asked about the relationship in more depth he responded: "This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

The co-stars officially confirmed their courtship in September 2021 with an Instagram post marking Zendaya's 25th birthday.

Tom captioned a photograph of the pair messing about behind the scenes on Spider-Man: "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you're up xxx."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kylie Jenner has confused fans about her son

Kylie Jenner Confuses Fans As She Opens Up About Her Son

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci have both starred as Wednesday Addams

Jenna Ortega And Christina Ricci’s Iconic Transition From Wednesday Addams To Co-Stars

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Radio

A Rihanna documentary is in the works

Rihanna Signs Multi-Million Pound Deal For Apple TV Documentary

Fans can't get over Justin Bieber's unrecognisable disguise

Justin Bieber’s Unrecognisable Disguise In Tokyo Has Fans In Hysterics

Stormzy and Maya Jama have been facing rumours that they're back together

Stormzy Declines Kiss From Fan: “My Mrs Won’t Like That One”

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star