When Is 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Coming Out? Everything We Know

30 June 2022, 15:09

The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a second series
The Summer I Turned Pretty is getting a second series. Picture: Prime Video

By Kathryn Knight

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' has been confirmed for series two – here's when it's rumoured to be coming out, who's in the cast and what will happen in the new season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has already been renewed for season 2, with the cast – including Lola Tung and Gavin Casalengo – set to return to continue Isabel aka 'Belly's' love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

The show on Amazon Prime – which was adapted from Jenny Han's famous book series – has been a huge hit and fans can't wait to see series two already.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More

But who will be in the cast, what will the story of season two be, and is there an estimated release date yet? Here's what you need to know...

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for series 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for series 2. Picture: Amazon Prime

When is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 coming out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty doesn't have a release date just yet, but given the summery vibe of the whole series its expected it'll come out in June or July 2023.

Production on the new season hasn't begun just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we see the wheels in motion once again.

Lola Tung plays Belly in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Lola Tung plays Belly in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'. Picture: Amazon Prime

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2 be about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty series two will follow the second book in the series, It's Not Summer Without You.

In the story Belly discovers what happens after you fall in love, and adjusts to reality after spending her whole summer at The Fisher's beach house.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will follow the next book in the series; It's Not Summer Without You
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will follow the next book in the series; It's Not Summer Without You. Picture: Amazon Prime

Who will be in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2?

It's expected that the same cast as series one will star in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2, including of course Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

  • Lola Tung as Belly
  • Jackie Chung as Laurel
  • Christopher Briney as Conrad
  • Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah
  • Sean Kaufman as Steven
  • Minnie Mills as Shayla
  • Summer Madison as Nicole
  • David Iacono as Cam

