Get To Know Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Actor’s Real Name, Age & Girlfriend

Meet the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Alamy/Amazon

By Capital FM

Who is the actor who plays Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Everything you need to know about the heartthrob including his age, relationship status and his other TV roles.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the new Amazon Prime series that is slowly but surely taking over all of our lives - and we can thank Jeremiah’s character for contributing to our obsession with the new TV series!

From the author of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Summer I Turned Pretty is about 16-year-old Isabela or 'Belly', who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers; her best friend Jeremiah and his older brother Conrad.

The teen romance book-turned-series has us all hooked, and the storylines have us seriously emotionally invested.

Fans can’t stop talking about Jeremiah’s character in particular - get to know more about the actor who plays him, his age, dating history and where you’ve seen him before…

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the new TV series taking over our lives. Picture: Amazon

Who is the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty is played by 22-year-old actor, Gavin Casalegno.

The actor is pretty tall too, which isn’t surprising as the 6ft star also works as a model.

Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty is played by Gavin Casalegno. Picture: Amazon

Who is The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno's girlfriend?

Gavin does have a girlfriend - he is dating model and TikTok star Larsen Thompson.

The couple have been together for around five years and frequently share posts about each other online.

Larsen is also set to follow in her beau’s footsteps and make her acting debut in Netflix’s The Midnight Club, which comes out in October this year.

You can follow the lovebirds on Instagram: Gavin - @gavincasalegno, Larsen - @larsenthompson.

Gavin Casalegno is dating model and actress Larsen Thompson. Picture: Alamy

Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson have been dating for five years. Picture: Alamy

What other roles has Gavin Casalegno been in?

Gavin is most famous for his roles in Noah, I Am … Gabriel, and The Unhealer.

He also played a young Damon Walker in The Vampire Diaries - impressive, right?

Gavin Casalegno played a young Damon in The Vampire Diaries. Picture: Alamy

