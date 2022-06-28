Get To Know Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Actor’s Real Name, Age & Girlfriend

28 June 2022, 17:18

Meet the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Meet the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Picture: Alamy/Amazon
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Who is the actor who plays Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Everything you need to know about the heartthrob including his age, relationship status and his other TV roles.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the new Amazon Prime series that is slowly but surely taking over all of our lives - and we can thank Jeremiah’s character for contributing to our obsession with the new TV series!

From the author of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Summer I Turned Pretty is about 16-year-old Isabela or 'Belly', who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers; her best friend Jeremiah and his older brother Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More

The teen romance book-turned-series has us all hooked, and the storylines have us seriously emotionally invested.

Fans can’t stop talking about Jeremiah’s character in particular - get to know more about the actor who plays him, his age, dating history and where you’ve seen him before…

The Summer I Turned Pretty is the new TV series taking over our lives
The Summer I Turned Pretty is the new TV series taking over our lives. Picture: Amazon

Who is the actor who plays Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty is played by 22-year-old actor, Gavin Casalegno.

The actor is pretty tall too, which isn’t surprising as the 6ft star also works as a model.

Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty is played by Gavin Casalegno
Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty is played by Gavin Casalegno. Picture: Amazon

Who is The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno's girlfriend?

Gavin does have a girlfriend - he is dating model and TikTok star Larsen Thompson.

The couple have been together for around five years and frequently share posts about each other online.

Larsen is also set to follow in her beau’s footsteps and make her acting debut in Netflix’s The Midnight Club, which comes out in October this year.

You can follow the lovebirds on Instagram: Gavin - @gavincasalegno, Larsen - @larsenthompson.

Gavin Casalegno is dating model and actress Larsen Thompson
Gavin Casalegno is dating model and actress Larsen Thompson. Picture: Alamy
Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson have been dating for five years
Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson have been dating for five years. Picture: Alamy

What other roles has Gavin Casalegno been in?

Gavin is most famous for his roles in Noah, I Am … Gabriel, and The Unhealer.

He also played a young Damon Walker in The Vampire Diaries - impressive, right?

Gavin Casalegno played a young Damon in The Vampire Diaries
Gavin Casalegno played a young Damon in The Vampire Diaries. Picture: Alamy

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

KSI and Logan Paul have patched up their feud and become business partners

WATCH: KSI And Logan Paul On How They Went From Rivals To Business Partners

Lizzo dished on everything during her karaoke sesh

Lizzo Reveals That Her Family Aren't Fans Of Her Daring Outfits

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Love Island's Ekin-Su enjoyed a string of dates with MIC star Josh Patterson

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Dated Made In Chelsea Star Before Entering The Villa

The lowdown on Pride 2022

Here's How Celebrities Have Been Celebrating Pride 2022

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths told fans he's back in hospital following bowel cancer complications

First Dates’ Merlin Griffiths Rushed Back To Hospital With Bowel Cancer Complications

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star