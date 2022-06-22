The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More
22 June 2022, 16:32
Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feature heavily on the soundtrack.
Picture:
Getty/Alamy
The To All The Boys I've Loved Before author has brought us another teen drama and the music from the Amazon Prime series is epic.
The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime
TV is getting all the praise it deserves, especially when it comes to the incredible soundtrack.
Written by the same author of
To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Jenny Han, the new teen drama not only has viewers talking about the talented cast, but also artists including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and many more who feature on the soundtrack.
In fact, The Summer I Turned Pretty playlist is so impressive, fans literally can't stop talking about it on Twitter.
One wrote: "The Summer I Turned Pretty really tried to fit Miss Swift's whole discography into those 7 episode and you've got to respect that."
Read more: What Age Rating Is The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Read more: The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages
The Summer I Turned Pretty cast enjoyed an array of music for their TV show.
Picture:
Getty
Another excitedly said: "We got Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo songs in the show! Oh The Summer I Got Pretty fans are winning!"
"Started watching The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video and I am shocked by how many popular songs they got. Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and even Blackpink all made the soundtrack," another agreed.
So, what is this epic soundtrack in full? Here's all the songs from The Summer I Turned Pretty in episode order:
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 1 songs Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer Kim Petras - Can't Do Better Taylor Swift - Love Blechers - Rollercoaster Indigo de Souza - Pretty Pictures Cardi B - Up Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal Olivia Rodrigo - 1 step forward, 3 steps back The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 2 songs Baby Queen - Dover Beach BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez - Ice Cream Yukon Blonde - Summer in July Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 3 songs
Alessia Cara - You Let Me Down Rob Belleville - Cardera Dayglow - Can I Call You Tonight? Saweetie Feat Doja Cat - Best Friend Relaye - Too Simple Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever Chloe - Have Mercy Carly Rae Jepson - Your Type Bon Iver - Beach Baby
Ariana Grande's hit also features on the incredible soundtrack.
Picture:
Alamy
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 4 songs Caroline Polachek - So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings Francis on my Mind - Swimming Pools Caveboy - Something Like Summer Vampire Weekend - The Life Hayley Kioko - Found My Friends Taylor Swift - False God The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 5 songs
The Showmen - It Will Stand Reyanna Maria - So Pretty Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G - Better Days Kim Petras - Malibu Bruno Major - Places We Won't Walk Jack Harlow - Nail Tech Tai Verdes - Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great The Premiums - Best days of Our Lives Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet Beck - Lost Cause The Muggs - Down Below The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha Samuel Jack - Closer Ellur - Moments Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings - Rock is the Answer Tyler the Creator - Are We Still Friends?
Award-winning Billie Eilish has lent numerous song to the sountrack.
Picture:
Alamy
The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6 songs Solange - Losing You Haim - Now I'm In It MIA - Bad Girls Phoenix - Lisztomania Mini Mansion - I'm In Love Tame Impala - Is It True? Dua Lipa - Levitating Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign - WusYaName Frank Ocean - Super Rich Kids Cannons - Fire For You Virgin Suicide - Sedate Me Peyton - Swag Maker & Quel - Together 24kGoldn - Outta Pockett Billie Eilish - When the Party's Over The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 7 songs JVK - This is What Feeling in Love Feels Like Shana Falana - Go Higher The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra - Isn't It Romantic Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next Bazzi - I Like That Taylor Swift - The Way I Loved You Phoebe Bridgers - Funeral Taylor Swift - This Love
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital