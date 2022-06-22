The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More

22 June 2022, 16:32

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feature heavily on the soundtrack
Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feature heavily on the soundtrack. Picture: Getty/Alamy

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before author has brought us another teen drama and the music from the Amazon Prime series is epic.

The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime TV is getting all the praise it deserves, especially when it comes to the incredible soundtrack.

Written by the same author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Jenny Han, the new teen drama not only has viewers talking about the talented cast, but also artists including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and many more who feature on the soundtrack.

In fact, The Summer I Turned Pretty playlist is so impressive, fans literally can't stop talking about it on Twitter.

One wrote: "The Summer I Turned Pretty really tried to fit Miss Swift's whole discography into those 7 episode and you've got to respect that."

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast at Amazon launch
The Summer I Turned Pretty cast enjoyed an array of music for their TV show. Picture: Getty

Another excitedly said: "We got Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo songs in the show! Oh The Summer I Got Pretty fans are winning!"

"Started watching The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video and I am shocked by how many popular songs they got. Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and even Blackpink all made the soundtrack," another agreed.

So, what is this epic soundtrack in full? Here's all the songs from The Summer I Turned Pretty in episode order:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 1 songs

  • Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky
  • Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer
  • Kim Petras - Can't Do Better
  • Taylor Swift - Love
  • Blechers - Rollercoaster
  • Indigo de Souza - Pretty Pictures
  • Cardi B - Up
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 1 step forward, 3 steps back

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 2 songs

  • Baby Queen - Dover Beach
  • BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
  • Yukon Blonde - Summer in July
  • Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 3 songs

  • Alessia Cara - You Let Me Down
  • Rob Belleville - Cardera
  • Dayglow - Can I Call You Tonight?
  • Saweetie Feat Doja Cat - Best Friend
  • Relaye - Too Simple
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • Chloe - Have Mercy
  • Carly Rae Jepson - Your Type
  • Bon Iver - Beach Baby
Ariana Grande posing in tutu with blonde ponytail
Ariana Grande's hit also features on the incredible soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 4 songs

  • Caroline Polachek - So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings
  • Francis on my Mind - Swimming Pools
  • Caveboy - Something Like Summer
  • Vampire Weekend - The Life
  • Hayley Kioko - Found My Friends
  • Taylor Swift - False God

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 5 songs

  • The Showmen - It Will Stand
  • Reyanna Maria - So Pretty
  • Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G - Better Days
  • Kim Petras - Malibu
  • Bruno Major - Places We Won't Walk
  • Jack Harlow - Nail Tech
  • Tai Verdes - Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great
  • The Premiums - Best days of Our Lives
  • Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet
  • Beck - Lost Cause
  • The Muggs - Down Below
  • The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha
  • Samuel Jack - Closer
  • Ellur - Moments
  • Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings - Rock is the Answer
  • Tyler the Creator - Are We Still Friends?
Award-winning Billie Eilish dressed all in black
Award-winning Billie Eilish has lent numerous song to the sountrack. Picture: Alamy

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6 songs

  • Solange - Losing You
  • Haim - Now I'm In It
  • MIA - Bad Girls
  • Phoenix - Lisztomania
  • Mini Mansion - I'm In Love
  • Tame Impala - Is It True?
  • Dua Lipa - Levitating
  • Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign - WusYaName
  • Frank Ocean - Super Rich Kids
  • Cannons - Fire For You
  • Virgin Suicide - Sedate Me
  • Peyton - Swag
  • Maker & Quel - Together
  • 24kGoldn - Outta Pockett
  • Billie Eilish - When the Party's Over

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 7 songs

  • JVK - This is What Feeling in Love Feels Like
  • Shana Falana - Go Higher
  • The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra - Isn't It Romantic
  • Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next
  • Bazzi - I Like That
  • Taylor Swift - The Way I Loved You
  • Phoebe Bridgers - Funeral
  • Taylor Swift - This Love

