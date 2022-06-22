The Summer I Turned Pretty Soundtrack: Hits From Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B And So Many More

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo feature heavily on the soundtrack. Picture: Getty/Alamy

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before author has brought us another teen drama and the music from the Amazon Prime series is epic.

The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime TV is getting all the praise it deserves, especially when it comes to the incredible soundtrack.

Written by the same author of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Jenny Han, the new teen drama not only has viewers talking about the talented cast, but also artists including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and many more who feature on the soundtrack.

In fact, The Summer I Turned Pretty playlist is so impressive, fans literally can't stop talking about it on Twitter.

One wrote: "The Summer I Turned Pretty really tried to fit Miss Swift's whole discography into those 7 episode and you've got to respect that."

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast enjoyed an array of music for their TV show. Picture: Getty

Another excitedly said: "We got Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo songs in the show! Oh The Summer I Got Pretty fans are winning!"

"Started watching The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video and I am shocked by how many popular songs they got. Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and even Blackpink all made the soundtrack," another agreed.

So, what is this epic soundtrack in full? Here's all the songs from The Summer I Turned Pretty in episode order:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 1 songs

Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky

Taylor Swift - Cruel Summer

Kim Petras - Can't Do Better

Taylor Swift - Love

Blechers - Rollercoaster

Indigo de Souza - Pretty Pictures

Cardi B - Up

Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

Olivia Rodrigo - 1 step forward, 3 steps back

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 2 songs

Baby Queen - Dover Beach

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez - Ice Cream

Yukon Blonde - Summer in July

Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 3 songs

Alessia Cara - You Let Me Down

Rob Belleville - Cardera

Dayglow - Can I Call You Tonight?

Saweetie Feat Doja Cat - Best Friend

Relaye - Too Simple

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Chloe - Have Mercy

Carly Rae Jepson - Your Type

Bon Iver - Beach Baby

Ariana Grande's hit also features on the incredible soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 4 songs

Caroline Polachek - So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings

Francis on my Mind - Swimming Pools

Caveboy - Something Like Summer

Vampire Weekend - The Life

Hayley Kioko - Found My Friends

Taylor Swift - False God

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 5 songs

The Showmen - It Will Stand

Reyanna Maria - So Pretty

Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G - Better Days

Kim Petras - Malibu

Bruno Major - Places We Won't Walk

Jack Harlow - Nail Tech

Tai Verdes - Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great

The Premiums - Best days of Our Lives

Japanese Breakfast - Be Sweet

Beck - Lost Cause

The Muggs - Down Below

The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha

Samuel Jack - Closer

Ellur - Moments

Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings - Rock is the Answer

Tyler the Creator - Are We Still Friends?

Award-winning Billie Eilish has lent numerous song to the sountrack. Picture: Alamy

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 6 songs

Solange - Losing You

Haim - Now I'm In It

MIA - Bad Girls

Phoenix - Lisztomania

Mini Mansion - I'm In Love

Tame Impala - Is It True?

Dua Lipa - Levitating

Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign - WusYaName

Frank Ocean - Super Rich Kids

Cannons - Fire For You

Virgin Suicide - Sedate Me

Peyton - Swag

Maker & Quel - Together

24kGoldn - Outta Pockett

Billie Eilish - When the Party's Over

The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 7 songs

JVK - This is What Feeling in Love Feels Like

Shana Falana - Go Higher

The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra - Isn't It Romantic

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next

Bazzi - I Like That

Taylor Swift - The Way I Loved You

Phoebe Bridgers - Funeral

Taylor Swift - This Love

