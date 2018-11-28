To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel: Who Is The Cast? Release Date, Plot & More

After Netflix's smash hit of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, it's been confirmed there will be a sequel, so who will be in it and when will it be released?

To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been met with so much success that it's been confirmed Netflix has teamed up with Paramount for a sequel which is in the works, which "represents a major new path forward".

The film was based on a young adult romance book series by author Jenny Han, of which there are two more instalments, 'P.S I Still Love You' & 'Always and Forever, Lara Jean', so it's looking likely that the cast, with the addition of some new characters, will remain the same, Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky.

She melts my heart

The film met rave reviews upon it's release, scoring an enormous 96% approval rating on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes and pretty much broke the internet with people young and old confessing their love for the film and it's two main characters.

US tabloids have even reported Netflix has secured a multi-picture deal with Paramount who will provide the increasingly popular 'original' films to the streaming platform for a cut of the revenue, with this film series one of the first under the new agreement.

The director of the first film, Susan Johnson, confirmed the following movie would take from the second and perhaps third book for it's plot which brings us all kinds of joy, we need to find out what happens with our favourite fictional couple of 2018!

There's been no word as of yet when the film will be set for release, but as the announcement of a sequel's been announced we could expect it some time in 2019.

