What Age Rating Is The Summer I Turned Pretty?

22 June 2022, 14:59

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and poster
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a book to TV series adaptation. Picture: Getty

Amazon Prime Video's new TV series has surprised fans with a much older feel than they expected from the book adaptation.

From the author of To All the Boys I Loved Before comes the new hit teen drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Receiving amazing reviews from viewers, the new Amazon Prime Video TV series is about 16 year-old-girl, Isabela or 'Belly', who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle with two brothers.

But as many expected the new show to be quite PG, they found themselves shocked by how the story was transformed from book to TV, leaving it with a higher age rating then they thought.

In fact, some viewers were left pleasantly surprised by the mature feeling it gave off.

Read more: The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

So what age rating is The Summer I Turned Pretty and why? And what have viewers been saying? Here's what you need to know:

The Summer I Got Pretty cast
The Summer I Got Pretty cast are all playing characters much younger then them. Picture: Getty

What age rating is The Summer I Turned Pretty?

A teen romance book by author Jenny Han had many predicting a low age rating, however, Amazon Prime has recommended it's watched by those aged 16 and over.

Slightly older than your usual 15 certificate, due to the more grown-up adaptation of the storylines which explore romance with lots of talk around girlfriends, boyfriends, flirting, dating and kissing.

The series also includes swearing and abrupt language along with adult relationships - all things some viewers like to be made aware of before watching.

What have viewers said about The Summer I Turned Pretty Age rating?

Expecting full teen drama mode, many have been left pleasantly surprised by the 'older' feel to the show.

A fan wrote on Twitter: "Honestly The Summer I Turned Pretty has exceeded my expectations.

"I lowkey thought this was going to be a PG/light-hearted version of the book but it's more mature like it was made for an older audience. They really knew wtf they were doing and I love it."

