A New To All The Boys Spin-Off Series 'In The Works' - Here's All The Details So Far

12 April 2021, 17:07

To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'.
To All The Boys' very own spinoff series is said to be in 'early development'. Picture: Netflix

A series spin-off for Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is reportedly being planned.

To All The Boys came to an end following the release of the third movie in the film franchise, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, but it seems we may be getting more from the storyline than anticipated as it’s been reported that a spin-off series is “in the works”.

The Netflix movie trilogy, based on the books by the same name, follows the love story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), but it seems the potential spin-off would be focussing another storyline instead.

According to Deadline, the possible spin-off is in “early development” and will feature half-hour episodes, with it being described as a “romantic comedy series project”.

The potential storyline is allegedly set to follow Kitty - the youngest of the Covey sisters - on her quest to find true love.

The potential spinoff series will explore Kitty Covey's love life.
The potential spinoff series will explore Kitty Covey's love life. Picture: Netflix
To All The Boys 3 dropped in February his year.
To All The Boys 3 dropped in February his year. Picture: Instagram

Anna Cathcart, who played Kitty Covey in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, is said to also reprise her role.

The publication also reported that the book series’ author, Jenny Han, is thought to be the creator, writer and executive producer of the potential series.

This comes after Jenny previously revealed to E! Online in February that she wouldn’t rule out a continuation to the film series.

She said: “Never say never. If I was going to do a spinoff series, I've always thought it would be Kitty [Lara Jean's younger sister, played by Anna Cathcart] because she is so different from her sisters."

To All The Boys' possible spinoff won't focus on Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's love story.
To All The Boys' possible spinoff won't focus on Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky's love story. Picture: Netflix
Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty in a potential To All The Boys spinoff.
Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty in a potential To All The Boys spinoff. Picture: Netflix

Jenny added: “I think it would be fun to explore that. But I also have so many other projects I'm working on. And I've always said, if I'm going to revisit these characters, I have to be very excited by the story because you're putting a lot of yourself into it.

“It's a lot of time, energy and creative effort, so it has to be coming organically from the storyteller.”

The spin-off series is yet to be confirmed, but to say we are excited and hopeful would be an understatement!

