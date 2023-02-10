Jenna Ortega Was Going To Be In You Season 4 - But This Is What Stopped Her

Jenna Ortega almost appeared in You season 4 as Ellie Alves. Picture: Getty/Netflix

Here’s why Wednesday star Jenna Ortega didn’t reprise her role in You season 4.

Jenna Ortega has had a massive year thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series Wednesday, but she was also due to appear in the latest season of You.

You season 4, which is dropping in two parts, released its first batch of episodes on February 9 and it turns out Jenna could’ve been part of the storyline.

Although the latest season focuses on Joe’s new life in London as he’s adopted the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore, Jenna’s character Ellie Alves could’ve made a return for the first time in two seasons.

Jenna Ortega almost featured in You season 4. Picture: Getty

Ellie first appeared in season 2 of You as the younger sister of Joe’s neighbour Delilah Alves, and was mentioned in season 3 as having a longstanding friendship with Joe as he continued to stay in contact with the teenager and send her money after she was left without a family.

However, Jenna’s standout role on Wednesday meant that there were some scheduling conflicts which didn’t allow her to be part of the latest season of You.

Showrunner Sera Gamble revealed that she was hopeful Ellie's character would be merged back into the storyline, but the stars didn’t align.

Jenna Ortega starred as Ellie Alves in You season 2. Picture: Netflix

Jenna Ortega's role in Wednesday meant there were scheduling conflicts for You. Picture: Netflix

She explained to this publication: “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show’.”

However, it is likely we could see Jenna as Ellie on our screens in future as Sera added: “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

As well as season 4 part 2 of You, Wednesday has also now been renewed for another season, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for more Jenna content!

