Jenna Ortega Was Going To Be In You Season 4 - But This Is What Stopped Her

10 February 2023, 11:55

Jenna Ortega almost appeared in You season 4 as Ellie Alves
Jenna Ortega almost appeared in You season 4 as Ellie Alves. Picture: Getty/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s why Wednesday star Jenna Ortega didn’t reprise her role in You season 4.

Jenna Ortega has had a massive year thanks to her role as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series Wednesday, but she was also due to appear in the latest season of You.

You season 4, which is dropping in two parts, released its first batch of episodes on February 9 and it turns out Jenna could’ve been part of the storyline.

Although the latest season focuses on Joe’s new life in London as he’s adopted the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore, Jenna’s character Ellie Alves could’ve made a return for the first time in two seasons.

Penn Badgley Explains The New Direction Of You Season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Jenna Ortega almost featured in You season 4
Jenna Ortega almost featured in You season 4. Picture: Getty

Ellie first appeared in season 2 of You as the younger sister of Joe’s neighbour Delilah Alves, and was mentioned in season 3 as having a longstanding friendship with Joe as he continued to stay in contact with the teenager and send her money after she was left without a family.

However, Jenna’s standout role on Wednesday meant that there were some scheduling conflicts which didn’t allow her to be part of the latest season of You.

Showrunner Sera Gamble revealed that she was hopeful Ellie's character would be merged back into the storyline, but the stars didn’t align.

Jenna Ortega starred as Ellie Alves in You season 2
Jenna Ortega starred as Ellie Alves in You season 2. Picture: Netflix
Jenna Ortega's role in Wednesday meant there were scheduling conflicts for You
Jenna Ortega's role in Wednesday meant there were scheduling conflicts for You. Picture: Netflix

She explained to this publication: “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show’.”

However, it is likely we could see Jenna as Ellie on our screens in future as Sera added: “It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

As well as season 4 part 2 of You, Wednesday has also now been renewed for another season, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for more Jenna content!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to watch the Super Bowl 2023 & Rihanna's halftime show

How To Watch The Super Bowl 2023 In The UK & What Time It’s On

How to watch The Weeknd’s live at SoFi Stadium concert in the UK

Here’s How You Can Watch The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium Concert From The UK

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement & Shares First Look At Stunning Ring From Cole Tucker

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

How to tune into the BRITs this year

How To Watch The BRIT Awards 2023

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star