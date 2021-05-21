Olivia Rodrigo's 'Hope Ur Ok' Lyrics Reach Out To LGBTQI+ Community
21 May 2021, 15:03
Olivia Rodrigo reaches out to the LGBTQI+ community in the final track of debut album, 'Sour'.
Olivia Rodrigo has finally dropped her long-awaited debut album, 'Sour', after releasing three wildly successful singles.
'driver's license', 'deja vu' and 'good 4 u' all made massive waves in the industry, drumming up a lot of interest around the young Disney star's first record. However, the closing track 'hope ur ok' sees Olivia take a different approach to her songwriting.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
The album is themed around the many ‘sour’ emotions young adults experience in their formative years, exploring anger, jealousy and heartache in many different styles and genres.
'hope ur okay' flips the script on the themes Olivia delves into – it's a reflective track with a more mature sound that covers hard-hitting topics.
Let's dive into what ‘hope ur ok’ is all about, and have a look at the young songwriter's beautiful lyrics...
Olivia Rodrigo ‘hope ur ok’ lyrics meaning
The delicate tune is the eleventh and final track on the album, leaving - not a sour - but a sweet taste in your mouth upon listening to this body of work.
Olivia writes about several individuals that have come in and out of her life throughout her youth, touching upon topics of abuse, sexual identity and acceptance.
'hope ur ok' flips the script and goes against what listeners have come to expect from the singer, turning her perspective outward as she lends her voice to subjects other than heartbreak.
The rising star comments on the struggles of the LGBTQI+ community with some compassionate lyrics: "Her parents hated who shе loved."
"Does she know how proud I am she was created? With the courage to unlearn all of their hatred?"
This meaningful and reflective song ends the album on a poignant note, potentially signalling the direction of her future work - and we can't wait!
Olivia Rodrigo 'hope ur ok' full lyrics
I knew a boy once when I was small
A towhead blond with eyes of salt
He played the drum in the marching band
His parents cared more about the Bible
Than being good to their own child
He wore long sleeves ’cause of his dad
And somehow we fell out of touch
Hope he took his bad deal and made a royal flush
Don’t know if I’ll see you again someday
But if you’re out there, I hope that you’re okay
My middle school friend grew up alone
She raised her brothers on hеr own
Her parents hated who shе loved
She couldn’t wait to go to college
She was tired, ’cause she was brought into a world
Where family was merely blood
Does she know how proud I am she was created?
With the courage to unlearn all of their hatred?
We don’t talk much, but I just gotta say
I miss you, and I hope that you’re okay
Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings
Nothing’s forever, nothing’s as good as it seems
And when the clouds are ironed out
And the monsters creep into your house
Every door is hard to close
Well, I hope you know how proud I am you were created
With the courage to unlearn all of their hatred
But, God, I hope that you’re happier today
‘Cause I love you
And I hope that you’re okay
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital