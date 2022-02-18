Olivia Rodrigo Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Reports claim that Olivia Rodrigo has broken up with her boyfriend of less than a year, Adam Faze, after they began dating in summer.

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have reportedly called time on their relationship after seven months together.

The couple first seemingly confirmed their romance in June of last year, when they attended Space Jam 2 premiere party hand in hand.

Since they were first photographed together Olivia had remained tight-lipped about her rumoured boyfriend, but a source has now revealed to People that the talented pair have broken up.

The insider told the publication that Olivia, 18, and Adam, 24, have "been over for a bit now".

Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly split from her boyfriend. Picture: Alamy

The pop star and the music producer were first rumoured to be an item in summer, everyone was wondering who the 'drivers license' singer's new man was...

Olivia and the talented music video producer apparently met through friends in the industry before they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend in June.

They were also seen holding hands and looking very close in a video captured by a fan soon after, amid reports that they had been seeing each other 'for a few months'.

In late November, Page Six acquired photos of the pair looking loved up as they embraced in public, locking lips as they during a day out in Los Angeles.

Adam Faze began dating Olivia in summer 2021. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo hasn't commented on the break-up rumours. Picture: Alamy

A source told E! in July: “It’s only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."

However, after a whirlwind seven months since they were first spotted together, the young couple have called it quits.

Neither party have yet commented on the break-up claims.

