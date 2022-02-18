Olivia Rodrigo Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Adam Faze

18 February 2022, 12:38

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single
Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Reports claim that Olivia Rodrigo has broken up with her boyfriend of less than a year, Adam Faze, after they began dating in summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have reportedly called time on their relationship after seven months together.

The couple first seemingly confirmed their romance in June of last year, when they attended Space Jam 2 premiere party hand in hand.

Olivia Rodrigo Is Releasing Her Own Documentary – Here’s How To Watch

Since they were first photographed together Olivia had remained tight-lipped about her rumoured boyfriend, but a source has now revealed to People that the talented pair have broken up.

The insider told the publication that Olivia, 18, and Adam, 24, have "been over for a bit now".

Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly split from her boyfriend
Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly split from her boyfriend. Picture: Alamy

The pop star and the music producer were first rumoured to be an item in summer, everyone was wondering who the 'drivers license' singer's new man was...

Olivia and the talented music video producer apparently met through friends in the industry before they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend in June.

They were also seen holding hands and looking very close in a video captured by a fan soon after, amid reports that they had been seeing each other 'for a few months'.

In late November, Page Six acquired photos of the pair looking loved up as they embraced in public, locking lips as they during a day out in Los Angeles.

Adam Faze began dating Olivia in summer 2021
Adam Faze began dating Olivia in summer 2021. Picture: Getty
Olivia Rodrigo hasn't commented on the break-up rumours
Olivia Rodrigo hasn't commented on the break-up rumours. Picture: Alamy

A source told E! in July: “It’s only been a few months but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."

However, after a whirlwind seven months since they were first spotted together, the young couple have called it quits.

Neither party have yet commented on the break-up claims.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The real-life people that inspired the Inventing Anna cast

The Inventing Anna Cast: Are All The Characters Based On Real People?

Niall Horan was taken ill on a flight to LA

Niall Horan Falls ‘Extremely Ill’ During Flight To LA And Thanks Staff For 'Taking Such Good Care'
Lizzo's new show drops next month

Lizzo Dropped The Trailer For 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' & We Already Can't Wait

Who is Inventing Anna about & who is Anna Delvey?

Who Is Inventing Anna About? The Lowdown On The Real Anna Delvey

The O2 Arena has been wrecked by the storm

London's O2 Arena Has Been Ripped Open By Storm Eunice

Joe Alwyn has been dating Taylor Swift for three years

Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? All The Facts From Net Worth To Acting Roles

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star