'February For The Fans' – When To Listen And How To Play

1 February 2024, 16:49

Win tickets to see the world's biggest artists
Win tickets to see the world's biggest artists. Picture: Global

February is all about the fans – we're giving away tickets to your favourite artists' concerts throughout February! Here's how to win.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'February For The Fans' has begun, meaning throughout the month of February we're making things all about you, the fans of the world's biggest pop stars.

Starting on 5th February and throughout the whole month, we'll be giving away tickets to some of the most hotly-anticipated concerts coming to the UK later this year, from Olivia Rodrigo and Niall Horan to Tate McRae and Jonas Brothers.

We'll also have tickets up for grabs for a few surprise gigs along the way.

All you need to do is make sure you're listening to Capital every day from 7AM to 4PM from Monday 5th Feb for the latest prize details and your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

