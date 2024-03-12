What Are The Acoustic Songs On Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film On Disney+?

12 March 2024, 16:04

Disney+ is set to release Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is about to drop on Disney+ and we need to know which four acoustic songs she plans to surprise fans with.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not only had the physical Eras Tour pushed Taylor into billionaire status, but the theatrical release of the concert also brought in roughly $260 million through box offices globally in 2023.

The film's subhead 'Taylor’s Version' is in reference to the pop star’s re-released music, so we’ll be able to rest easy knowing we’re watching Taylor’s content the way she wants it to be made, including the addition of a few surprise songs, sang acoustically when The Eras Tour was filmed at the LA shows last year.

Taylor picks two acoustic versions of her songs to sing each night on tour, and the Disney+ version of the film will include four of those.

Here's what we know about the acoustic songs included in The Eras Tour Film: Taylor's Version.

Taylor Swift has teased four surprise acoustic songs for her filmed concert experience. Picture: Getty

Which four acoustic songs will be in The Eras Tour film on Disney+?

  • ‘Cardigan’ (‘Folklore’) – confirmed
  • ‘Maroon’ (‘Midnights’) – confirmed
  • ‘I Can See You’ (‘Speak Now’)
  • ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’ (‘Lover’)
  • ’You Are In Love’ (‘1989’)

This list will be updated throughout the week as new hints and songs are revealed.

Taylor Swift's concert movie was filmed in August 2023. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has teased that four surprise acoustic songs from her Eras World Tour will be included in her digital Disney+ release of the concert.

The Good Morning America clip promoting the filmed concert had the pop star telling fans to stay tuned as she planned to drop an “exclusive look into the acoustic songs from the Eras Tour" every day this week, the first confirmed song being 'Maroon'.

Ever since the news dropped fans have been putting their brains together to try to figure out what the extra songs will be.

Now, this isn’t impossible if you have the right information. It’s reportedly known that the concert movie was filmed in August 2023 when Taylor was performing in LA.

During these concerts, the 'Blank Space' singer notably included two surprise acoustic performances or mash-ups per night.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour set to be streamed on Disney Plus

When Disney+ initially released the announcement that they would be hosting the filmed concert, they confirmed that Taylor’s single ‘Cardigan’ from her album ‘Folklore’ would feature in the movie experience, alongside the other four surprise songs.

The trailer Disney+ released at the beginning of March revealed that one of the four songs would be ‘Maroon’ from Taylor’s album ‘Midnights’, so the final three are just educated guesses.

Based on the reported acoustic songs played in the LA shows between 5th August to 7th August, we've speculated 'I Can See You', 'Death By A Thousand Cuts' and 'You Are In Love.'

