What Is Taylor Swift’s Announcement On Good Morning America?

Taylor Swift is making a surprise announcement on Good Morning America. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift loves to surprise her fans and this week she’s making a series of announcements via Good Morning America.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift knows how to give Swifties what they want when it comes to promotion and this week she’s making an announcement every day on Good Morning America until the run up of The Eras Tour Film coming out on Disney+ on 15th March.

The Eras Tour is the full-length film of her Eras concerts, which Taylor is over halfway through on her international tour.

And it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift movie without some surprises, which is exactly why she’s popping up everyday this week on US chat show Good Morning America to share some teasers.

Here’s what Taylor’s Good Morning America announcement is all about…

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+. Picture: Getty

What is Taylor Swift’s announcement on Good Morning America?

For those who will miss each of Taylor’s announcements on Good Morning America this week, e.g. for those of us in the UK, here’s what the ‘Shake It Off’ singer is up to.

On Good Morning America every day this week, beginning Tuesday 13th March, Taylor will be sharing a sneak-peek at the acoustic songs that are included in The Eras Tour Film landing on Disney+.

At every one of her concerts Taylor sings acoustic versions of two of her songs, and it’s thought there are four or five included in the Disney+ version of the film.

She told fans in a video: “Good morning, America. Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look at the acoustic songs from The Eras Tour: My Version and don’t miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6pm Pacific [PST].”

Taylor Swift performs two acoustic songs each night on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The acoustic songs Taylor’s expected to announce as part of her movie’s release on Disney+ are:

‘Cardigan’

‘Maroon’

‘I Can See You’

‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

‘You Are In Love’

This is based on the surprise songs she sang acoustically at her LA shows last year, when The Eras Tour was filmed. However, we know this talented lady is full of surprises so fans should prepare for the unexpected too.

Taylor Swift's track list for 'Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

She’s weeks away from releasing her next studio album 'Tortured Poets Department' and we wouldn’t put it past Miss Swift to treat us to a song or two from the new track list.

The Eras Tour Film comes out on 15th March at 2am if you’re in the UK, which is 6pm for those on Pacific Time.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.