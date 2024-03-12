What Is Taylor Swift’s Announcement On Good Morning America?

12 March 2024, 10:57

Taylor Swift is making a surprise announcement on Good Morning America
Taylor Swift is making a surprise announcement on Good Morning America. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift loves to surprise her fans and this week she’s making a series of announcements via Good Morning America.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift knows how to give Swifties what they want when it comes to promotion and this week she’s making an announcement every day on Good Morning America until the run up of The Eras Tour Film coming out on Disney+ on 15th March.

The Eras Tour is the full-length film of her Eras concerts, which Taylor is over halfway through on her international tour.

And it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift movie without some surprises, which is exactly why she’s popping up everyday this week on US chat show Good Morning America to share some teasers.

Here’s what Taylor’s Good Morning America announcement is all about…

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to Disney+. Picture: Getty

What is Taylor Swift’s announcement on Good Morning America?

For those who will miss each of Taylor’s announcements on Good Morning America this week, e.g. for those of us in the UK, here’s what the ‘Shake It Off’ singer is up to.

On Good Morning America every day this week, beginning Tuesday 13th March, Taylor will be sharing a sneak-peek at the acoustic songs that are included in The Eras Tour Film landing on Disney+.

At every one of her concerts Taylor sings acoustic versions of two of her songs, and it’s thought there are four or five included in the Disney+ version of the film.

She told fans in a video: “Good morning, America. Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look at the acoustic songs from The Eras Tour: My Version and don’t miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6pm Pacific [PST].”

Taylor Swift performs two acoustic songs each night on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs two acoustic songs each night on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The acoustic songs Taylor’s expected to announce as part of her movie’s release on Disney+ are:

  • ‘Cardigan’
  • ‘Maroon’
  • ‘I Can See You’
  • ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’
  • ‘You Are In Love’

This is based on the surprise songs she sang acoustically at her LA shows last year, when The Eras Tour was filmed. However, we know this talented lady is full of surprises so fans should prepare for the unexpected too.

Taylor Swift shared the track list for 'Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift's track list for 'Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

She’s weeks away from releasing her next studio album 'Tortured Poets Department' and we wouldn’t put it past Miss Swift to treat us to a song or two from the new track list.

The Eras Tour Film comes out on 15th March at 2am if you’re in the UK, which is 6pm for those on Pacific Time.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

The experts paired Natalie Parham and Collins Christian together in MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia Couple Natalie And Collins Still Together Now?

TV & Film

Tom Clare and Molly Smith met up with his sister

Love Island's Tom Clare Introduces Girlfriend Molly Smith To His Sister

Collins Christian has under fire for coming across as 'fake' on MAFS Australia

What Does Collins From MAFS Australia Do For A Living?

TV & Film

Jack has been accused of cheating on wife Tori during the social experiment

MAFS Australia’s Jack Allegedly Slept With His Ex During The Experiment

TV & Film

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024

Beyoncé Act II Album – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline – Inside Their Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits