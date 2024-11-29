Where to buy Taylor Swift Eras Tour Book for UK and international fans

29 November 2024, 15:21

Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book
Here's when and where UK and international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour book. Picture: Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Taylor Nation via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

When is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book released for UK and international fans? Here's all the details on where to buy and what time it comes out.

It's been a long time coming, and now it's finally here. Taylor Swift has just released her official Eras Tour Book – but where can you buy it and when does it come out for international fans? Here's everything we know so far.

The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book is Taylor's first ever book (!) and it consists of 250-pages worth of photos, behind-the-scenes glimpses, musings and everything else in between about the now legendary tour.

Thanks to the US fans who have already got their hands on it, we now know that the book includes several sweet messages from Taylor thanking fans for making The Eras Tour so special. There's even a photo of Taylor sat in that now-iconic janitor's cart, and sketches of outfits she hasn't even worn on the tour.

International fans will have to wait a full week until The Eras Tour Book is available to purchase. If you're hoping to secure one for yourself, here's what you need to know about where to buy it and what time it's released.

When does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book come out for international fans?

Where to buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book in the US

The Official Eras Tour is now on sale in the US but fans will only be able to purchase it from one place. The book is a Target exclusive and it costs $39.99. It will not be available to buy on Taylor's merch store.

Taylor has confirmed that fans will be able to buy the book in person and online, but quantities are limited.

  • The Official Eras Tour Book will be available to buy from Target stores on November 29th at 6AM local.
  • The Official Eras Tour Book will be available to buy online on Target.com on November 30th.

Target stores across the US have dedicated Eras Tour stands step up with stacks of copies ready for fans to buy, and some stores have even sectioned off areas in the parking lot just in case people start queuing in their hundreds to get their hands on it.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book will only be available to purchase at Target in the US
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book will only be available to purchase at Target in the US. Picture: Getty

Where to buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book in the UK and Ireland

Things are little different for international fans hoping to get their hands on the Eras Tour book. Not only will it be a Taylor Swift merch store exclusive, but fans will also have to wait a whole week before getting their hands on it.

  • The Official Eras Tour Book will be available to buy on Taylor Swift's UK merch store only on December 7th at 1pm GMT.

US fans are already sharing photos and full quotes from the book so beware of spoilers if you're hoping to keep what's inside a surprise until it's in your own hands.

Where can international fans can buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book?

Similar to the UK and Ireland, the Eras Tour book will be available on each country or region's own Taylor Swift merch store (if they have one). It will appear online everywhere (except the US) at 1PM GMT, which means it will be available to purchase at the corresponding time in your country.

Here's a handy list of international release times so that you can set your alarms and secure the goods:

  • Canada: 5AM (Vancouver), 8AM (Toronto)
  • Brazil: 10AM (Rio De Janeiro)
  • Europe: 2PM (CEST), 3PM (EEST)
  • Japan: 10PM (Tokyo)
  • Australia: 9PM (Perth), 12AM (Sydney, midnight Sunday 8th)
  • New Zealand: 2AM (Auckland, Sunday 8th)

Find the release time for more timezones here.

