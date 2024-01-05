Here's The 1975 Verse Taylor Swift Cut From Her Song 'Slut!'

5 January 2024, 10:48

Matty Healy's band The 1975 recorded a verse on Taylor Swift's song 'Slut!'
Matty Healy's band The 1975 recorded a verse on Taylor Swift's song 'Slut!'.
Turns out there was a whole different version of Taylor Swift’s song ’Slut!' (From the Vault) featuring Matty Healy’s band The 1975.

Taylor Swift and now-ex boyfriend Matty Healy apparently secretly recorded a song together during their short-lived relationship in 2023, but it was scrapped following their breakup.

'Slut!’ was written originally in 2014 when Taylor and Matty were first linked but it never made the track list for ‘1989’ when it was released that same year. However, when Taylor – whose now dating Travis Kelce – and Matty rekindled things nearly a year ago he recorded a verse for the song ahead of the album’s re-release.

‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ was released in October but The 1975’s verse was reportedly cut after Matty was taken off the track again.

Fans are only just realising Matty and his band were meant to feature on ‘Slut!’ following a major printing error in which multiple vinyl records of ‘1989 – Taylor’s Version’ were sent out featuring the lyrics of The 1975’s alternate verse.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy from The 1975 dated briefly in 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy from The 1975 dated briefly in 2023.

Swifties who received the mis-printed vinyl have been taking to TikTok to share their shock at discovering the secret verse.

Here’s The 1975’s verse which was scrapped from Taylor’s song ‘Slut!’

Lights blink. Losing my mind

What we think happens to rhyme

I drink, drink

Fortunate timing

Days shrink into long nights now

Plus 44 on an American phone

Cat eye running down her cheekbones

But it’s elegant

I tell her: “You are not a s**t.

“You’re just relevant.”

And then she called me a gentleman

Taylor Swift re-released '1989' in October 2023
Taylor Swift re-released '1989' in October 2023.

The song is all about being “slut-shamed” after Taylor spent the early part of her career being criticised for her dating life and relationships which included Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor and Matty were briefly linked in 2014 but he denied there was anything romantic going on at the time. It wasn’t until May 2023 they got together for real and they were photographed together on a number of occasions, kissing and holding hands on a few outings.

Matty Healy recorded a verse on 'Slut!'
Matty Healy recorded a verse on 'Slut!'.

He even attended all three of her Nashville shows on The Eras Tour, where he partied in the VIP tent with Taylor’s friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

On 15th May they were spotted leaving a recording studio together – could this have been when he recorded his verse on ‘Slut!’? Perhaps.

However, their romance was fleeting and by June they’d split up.

