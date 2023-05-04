Matty Healy’s Ex-Girlfriends From Halsey To FKA Twigs

Matty Healy's ex-girlfriends include FKA Twigs. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is said to be in a new relationship with none other than Taylor Swift, but who else has he dated?

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift are said to be dating after almost a decade of friendship and having worked together on a handful of occasions.

Two months after her split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Matty are apparently seeing each other and have been dating ‘for a couple of weeks’ according to Deux Moi.

In the past, Matty has been in a few other high profile relationships and has dated Halsey, FKA Twigs and model Gabriella Brooks, who’s now dating Liam Hemsworth.

Are Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Really Dating?

But who else has Matty been linked to? Let’s take a look at his relationship history.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are apparently dating. Picture: Getty

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift

On 3rd May it was reported The 1975’s Matty and Taylor were dating, with both the tabloids and Deux Moi claiming they had the inside scoop.

They’ve reportedly been dating for ‘a few weeks’ after knowing each other for around 10 years.

The news came after Taylor split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn just before The Eras Tour kicked off in March.

Sabrina Carpenter enjoys The 1975 show

Matty Healy and FKA Twigs dated for two years. Picture: Getty

Matty Healy and FKA Twigs

Matty and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, real name, Tahliah Barnett, dated from 2020 until 2022, even making things Instagram official toward the start of their relationship.

They split after the international lockdowns meant they were taken on different paths and work commitments got in the way.

Gabriella Brooks dated Matty Healy for four years. Picture: Alamy

Matty Healy and Gabriella Brooks

Musician Matty dated model Gabriella for four years from 2015 to 2019, but they apparently ended things due to their different lifestyles.

His packed touring schedule and love of partying led to Gabriella calling it quits.

Halsey reportedly wrote 'Colours' about Matty Healy. Picture: Getty

Matty Healy and Halsey

Halsey and Matty were briefly linked in 2015 after she was spotted at one of the group’s concerts.

It was later rumoured amongst fans that Halsey’s song ‘Colors’ was inspired by their fling. It includes lyrics like: “Your little brother never tells you but he loves you so / You said your mother only smiled on her TV show.”

Ali Lohan was linked to Matty Healy in 2014. Picture: Getty

Matty Healy and Aliana Lohan

Back in 2014, Matty was linked to Aliana, who goes by the name Ali, Lindsay Lohan’s younger sister.

Their relationship was never confirmed but they were linked in December 2014.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital