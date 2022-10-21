Taylor Swift’s ‘Labyrinth’ Lyrics Decoded As She Sings About Falling In Love Fast

Taylor Swift's 'Labyrinth' is about falling in love fast. Picture: Alamy / Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album is making us all teary-eyed, especially ‘Labyrinth’ and it’s heartache-filled lyrics.

Taylor Swift dropped ‘Midnights’ on 21st October, the surprise album Swifties didn’t know was coming until just two months prior.

When her 10th original studio album finally dropped, she also announced a ‘3AM Edition’ containing songs ‘from the vault’.

But while we get our heads around the dreamy ‘Midnights’ track list, there’s one song in particular with lyrics that hit extra hard – ‘Labyrinth’, the song she referenced in her NYC doctorate speech and none of us had any idea she was quoting a brand new song.

The words she referenced were: ‘Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out.’

But what is ‘Labyrinth’ by Taylor Swift about, and what are the lyrics? Let’s take a closer look at ‘Midnights’ track 10.

Taylor Swift has released new album 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty

What is ‘Labyrinth’ about?

In ‘Labyrinth’, Taylor’s singing about a time she fell in love quickly, but feared it was happening too fast: ‘Oh, I'm falling in love / I thought the plane was going down / How'd you turn it right around?’

A labyrinth is a single winding path from an outer edge to the centre, kind of like a maze. But it also symbolises a predetermined destination.

In her song, Taylor sings about her fear of falling in love quickly, knowing the outcome of what could happen if she does – well, we’ve all heard the likes of ‘All Too Well’, need we say more?

She also seemingly sings about how she’s expected to be over the heartbreak ‘just like that’.

We’ve got the complete lyrics to ‘Labyrinth’ below.

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is her 10th original studio album. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Labyrinth’?

It only hurts this much right now

Was what I was thinking the whole time

Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out

I'll be getting over you my whole life

You know how scared I am of elevators

Never trust it if it rises fast It can't last

Uh oh, I'm falling in love

Oh no, I'm falling in love again

Oh, I'm falling in love I thought the plane was going down

How'd you turn it right around?

It only feels this raw right now

Lost in the labyrinth of my mind

Break up, break free, break through, break down

You would break your back to make me break a smile

You know how much I hate

That everybody just expects me to bounce back

Just like that

Uh oh, I'm falling in love

Oh no, I'm falling in love again

Oh, I'm falling in love

I thought the plane was going down

How'd you turn it right around?

Uh oh, I'm falling in love

Oh no, I'm falling in love again

Oh, I'm falling in love

I thought the plane was going down

How'd you turn it right around?

Uh oh, I'm falling in love (falling in love)

Oh no, I'm falling in love again (falling in love again)

Oh, I'm falling in love (falling in love)

I thought the plane was going down

How'd you turn it right around?

Uh oh, I'm falling in love (falling in love)

Oh no, I'm falling in love again (falling in love again)

Oh, I'm falling in love (falling in love)

I thought the plane was going down

How'd you turn it right around?

(You know how much I hate it)

(You know how much I hate it)

(You know how much I hate it)

