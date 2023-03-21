All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

21 March 2023, 17:39

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour
All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here is every surprise song that Taylor Swift has performed acoustically on her Eras Tour so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is finally back on the road after a five-year hiatus, and her Eras Tour is out of our wildest dreams!

The 33-year-old singer kicked off her tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17 with a whopping 44-song set which saw the pop star perform for over three hours – wow!

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023 & Are There UK Dates Yet?

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Taylor is celebrating her entire discography by sectioning her show into 10 separate eras, one for each of her album cycles, the already record-breaking tour has been a success among critics and fans alike.

Each and every night, the 'Midnights' songstress has promised a performance of two surprise songs that have never been sung on the tour before during an acoustic set.

Taylor sings two songs acoustically for each concert
Taylor sings two songs acoustically for each concert. Picture: Getty
Taylor's tour began on March 17 in the USg
Taylor's tour began on March 17 in the USg. Picture: Getty

Swift has released hundreds of tunes throughout her 17-year career so she has no shortage of tracks to choose from, here is every stripped-back song she has performed acoustically on The Eras Tour so far...

  • March 17: Glendale, Arizona –  'mirrorball' & 'Tim McGraw'
  • March 18: Glendale, Arizona –  'this is me trying' & 'State of Grace'

We'll keep this page updated with the latest! What's your favourite acoustic performance form Taylor so far?

