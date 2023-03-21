All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here is every surprise song that Taylor Swift has performed acoustically on her Eras Tour so far...

Taylor Swift is finally back on the road after a five-year hiatus, and her Eras Tour is out of our wildest dreams!

The 33-year-old singer kicked off her tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17 with a whopping 44-song set which saw the pop star perform for over three hours – wow!

Taylor is celebrating her entire discography by sectioning her show into 10 separate eras, one for each of her album cycles, the already record-breaking tour has been a success among critics and fans alike.

Each and every night, the 'Midnights' songstress has promised a performance of two surprise songs that have never been sung on the tour before during an acoustic set.

Taylor sings two songs acoustically for each concert. Picture: Getty

Taylor's tour began on March 17 in the USg. Picture: Getty

Swift has released hundreds of tunes throughout her 17-year career so she has no shortage of tracks to choose from, here is every stripped-back song she has performed acoustically on The Eras Tour so far...

March 17: Glendale, Arizona – 'mirrorball' & 'Tim McGraw'

March 18: Glendale, Arizona – 'this is me trying' & 'State of Grace'

We'll keep this page updated with the latest! What's your favourite acoustic performance form Taylor so far?

