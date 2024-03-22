Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Just Revealed His Favourite Reality TV Show

22 March 2024, 16:45 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 17:20

Travis Kelce has revealed which reality TV show he can't get enough of
Travis Kelce has revealed which reality TV show he can't get enough of. Picture: Getty/TikTok: chelseablackwell

By Tiasha Debray

Travis Kelce proved he’s exactly like the rest of us when he revealed which reality dating show he’s been watching, but could Taylor Swift be watching right next to him?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Kelce, better known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend to some, has revealed a little more about himself on his podcast New Heights.

The pair have been dating since 2023 and from the sounds of things, when he’s not busy tearing it up in the field, Travis likes a night in watching the best reality TV he can find.

The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed to his older brother Jason on the podcast that he had a slight addiction to watching Netflix’s Love is Blind.

Whilst Travis didn’t specifically mention watching the show with Taylor, we like to think the two snuggle up with a hot chocolate and laugh with Chelsea Blackwell like the rest of us.

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce host a podcast together called New Heights
Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce host a podcast together called New Heights. Picture: Getty

Kelce begged his older brother to start watching the series and even compared it to his own failed dating show Catching Kelce. “You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It is the worst trash ever, it’s worse than Catching Kelce, but it’s so f***ing good,” he said on the podcast.

Catching Kelce was a reality dating show starring Travis where a group of 50 young women vied for his heart, each representing a US state. It premiered on E! in October 2016 and flopped horrifically only airing seven episodes.

But Travis revealed that he’s truly just like all of us when he talked about watching Chelsea on the show, “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” he asked Jason before beginning to impersonate Chelsea during one of her more iconic moments.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023. Picture: Getty

“You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?” he says mimicking Chelsea when she delivered those lines to her ex-fiance Jimmy Presnell.

If you’re not familiar with Chelsea, then all you need to know is that she became an internet icon after comparing her looks to Megan Fox while on series six of the show in 2024.

This caused a massive debate online with half the show's fans thinking she was crazy and the other half squinting their eyes and murmuring ‘Yeah I can see it.’

Chelsea was criticised for the way she handled herself during arguments with her on-screen beau Jimmy. But these are all key qualities to becoming the internet celebrity she is today.

What makes this all the more entertaining is that Chelsea found out that Travis knew of her existence and made a TikTok about it.

“I just got the most mortifying news,” Chelsea said in her video. “I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me, and the only outlet that this man knows my name, or not even knows my name, is from whining like a baby back b****.”

Chelsea managed to laugh at herself and her behaviour before adding, “Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him, Please stop.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer

Princess Kate announces cancer treatment telling public 'please do not lose faith and hope'

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album In 2024?

All the details on Anne-Marie's not-so-secret relationship with Slowthai

Anne-Marie And Husband Slowthai's Relationship Timeline

Before Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge was with Sydney Chandler

Who Is Louis Partridge’s Ex-Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed

These are the latest betting odds on who will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Who Is Favourite To Win Celebrity Big Brother?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits