Shawn Mendes Gushes Over His & Camila Cabello's GRAMMY Nomination For 'Señorita'

Shawn Mendes reacts to being GRAMMY nominated with Camila Cabello. Picture: PA/GRAMMY

Shawn Mendes couldn't be happier for his GRAMMY nomination alongside Camila Cabello and has been letting fans know.

Shawn Mendes has revealed just how excited he is to be nominated for a GRAMMY alongside girlfriend Camila Cabello for this enormous duet, 'Señorita' whilst chatting with a fan on Twitter.

This Social Media Comedian's Shawn Mendes Impersonation Will Have You In Tears

The 'In My Blood' singer took to Twitter to chat with fans, something he hasn't had much time to do lately after being on a mammoth world tour throughout 2018 that soon wraps up in December in Latin America.

He joked and chatted with his fans and opened up about how he felt about the nomination.

A fan asked, "how hype are you about being nominated for a grammy???", and much to their surprise, Shawn responded!

He wrote: "Extremely... and w camila" with the wailing emoji and a love heart, and we are matching him in those feelings exactly.

Extremely... and w camila 😩❤️🥺 https://t.co/bMggbNnEp5 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 21, 2019

Carrying on his Twitter chat, when a fan asked Shawn 'how cozy is your [apartment] rn on a scale of 1-10', and the 'Lost In Japan' singer replied with an *actual* photo of the inside of his swanky apartment, with the skyline of Toronto in the background and a whole lot of candles on the go.

He simply wrote, 'This cozy.'

Come on Shawn, was Camila there, how did you guys celebrate?! Stop being so mysterious!

We couldn't be happier for their joint nomination, so fingers crossed for them come 27th January 2020!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Shawn Mendes News