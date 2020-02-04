Zendaya Spotted In Public With Rumoured Boyfriend, Jacob Elordi

Zendaya stars in Euphoria with Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty

Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi left the world shook after they were spotted getting cosy in public.

Zendaya's rumoured relationships have always made the headlines - including her speculated thing with Spider-Man star, Tom Holland.

But after she was spotted snuggled up to Euphoria star, Jacob Elordi, she was trending across Twitter.

> Zendaya Opens Up About Not Being Allowed To Make Mistakes As A Black Celebrity

The star - who recently admitted to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that she'd love to have a go on Carpool Karaoke - was seen on the streets of New York cuddled up to Jacob, despite them stating it was just a friendly, amicable affair.

In the series of photos, which many fans circulated on Twitter, Jacob can be seen kissing Zendaya's head, before they goof around together, taking silly selfies and laughing with each other.

Rumours began circulating around the two actors after they holidayed together in Greece last August, and despite not sharing any photos themselves, eagle-eyed fans spotted them in the back of other vacationers snaps.

Recently, Zendaya shut down rumours that she was dating Jacob as they attended the American Australian Association Arts Awards together, and she called him her "best friend".

Similarly, Jacob has addressed the relationship rumours after he spoke to GQ Australia, and referred to Zendaya "like [his] sister". He went on to praise the The Greatest Showman actress, calling her an"amazing creative.

"She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show," he continued to say about Zendaya and their show Euphoria.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip