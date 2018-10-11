WATCH: Zendaya Spills The Details On Her Plans For A Carpool Karaoke

11 October 2018, 08:03 | Updated: 11 October 2018, 08:10

Zendaya caught up with Sonny Jay to chat about her plans to serenade James Corden in Carpool Karaoke, with some Michael Jackson anthems.

Zendaya has teamed up with Spider-Man. Zendaya has snogged Zac Efron. So what's the next logical step in her list of life goals?

To star alongside James Corden in her very own Carpool Karaoke, of course.

> Zac Efron And Zendaya Get HELLA Confused When They Listen To Big Shaq For The First Time!

Sonny Jay caught up with the The Greatest Showman star, to chat about her brand new film, Smallfoot, in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum and James Corden.

Zendaya spoke about joining James Corden to sing Michael Jackson
Zendaya spoke about joining James Corden to sing Michael Jackson. Picture: Capital

Now that she's BFFs with James, we wanted to know if there was plans to star in her own Carpool Karaoke, to which she said she'd jump at the chance, and would love to sing a lot of Michael Jackson anthems.

Don't expect this to be a short and sweet Carpool Karaoke, though. Zendaya struggled to pick her favourite anthem, and she's probably going to sing them all. Not that we're complaining.

> Grab Our App - We're Catching Up With All Of The Biggest Stars Over There!

