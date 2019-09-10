Zendaya Displays Her Natural Hair And Her Curls Are Everything

10 September 2019, 13:23

Zendaya can rock any hairstyle
Zendaya can rock any hairstyle. Picture: Getty

Zendaya just unveiled her natural curly hair at NYFW.

Zendaya is a true pro when it comes to styling her hair and is able to pull of any style to complete her sensational outfits, but at New York Fashion Week she left her locks to their natural state – and her curls are gorgeous.

When she walked the Tommy Hilfiger show over the weekend, the 23 year old had her dark locks kept to their natural waves but appeared to have extensions in to add a touch of volume.

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

The actress also had a fiery orange tinge brushed through them and a middle parting we can all be envious of.

Zendaya's natural hair is incredible
Zendaya's natural hair is incredible. Picture: Getty
Zendaya's hair is naturally voluminous
Zendaya's hair is naturally voluminous. Picture: PA

Zendaya’s ombre look prove she really can sport any hairstyle, after rocking a short blonde wig at the Met Gala for her Cinderella-inspired gown and a cute full fringe at the Euphoria premiere.

It’s not the first time the actress has flaunted her natural ringlets, and she kept them in for Harper’s Bazar Icons event earlier this month, teaming her au naturale look with a chic marled grey suit and smokey eye makeup.

Days before, she kept her tresses fully under wraps and tucked beneath a stylish baker hat for another Fashion Week event.

Is there any look this star can’t pull off?

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity And Music News

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From How They Met To Why They Split

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga is rumoured to be dating her audio engineer

Who Is Lady Gaga’s Rumoured New Boyfriend Dan Horton? Singer Silences Bradley Cooper Rumours As She Appears To Confirm New Romance

Lady Gaga

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Someone has broken down your favourite star's concert attendance record

Here's How Many Concerts Your Favourite Artist Has Cancelled Over The Years
Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry

Who Is Maya Henry? Liam Payne’s Model Girlfriend Who Rose To Fame After Multi-Million Dollar Birthday Party
Maura & Greg have sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Greg O’Shea Spark Rumours After Partying Together Hours After He Split From Amber Gill

TV & Film