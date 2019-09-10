Zendaya Displays Her Natural Hair And Her Curls Are Everything

Zendaya can rock any hairstyle. Picture: Getty

Zendaya just unveiled her natural curly hair at NYFW.

Zendaya is a true pro when it comes to styling her hair and is able to pull of any style to complete her sensational outfits, but at New York Fashion Week she left her locks to their natural state – and her curls are gorgeous.

When she walked the Tommy Hilfiger show over the weekend, the 23 year old had her dark locks kept to their natural waves but appeared to have extensions in to add a touch of volume.

The actress also had a fiery orange tinge brushed through them and a middle parting we can all be envious of.

Zendaya's natural hair is incredible. Picture: Getty

Zendaya's hair is naturally voluminous. Picture: PA

Zendaya’s ombre look prove she really can sport any hairstyle, after rocking a short blonde wig at the Met Gala for her Cinderella-inspired gown and a cute full fringe at the Euphoria premiere.

It’s not the first time the actress has flaunted her natural ringlets, and she kept them in for Harper’s Bazar Icons event earlier this month, teaming her au naturale look with a chic marled grey suit and smokey eye makeup.

Days before, she kept her tresses fully under wraps and tucked beneath a stylish baker hat for another Fashion Week event.

Is there any look this star can’t pull off?

