WATCH: Zendaya Transforms Into Real Life Cinderella On The Met Gala Red Carpet – Complete With Fairy Godmother

The Met Gala may not be a competition of outfits amongst the A-list guests, but Zendaya and her Cinderella gown have officially won.

Zendaya’s princess dreams came true at the Met Gala, as her show-stopping arrival turned into a fairy tale when her stylist actual fairy god mother sprinkled her in magic to turn her dazzling dress into a sparkling ballgown.

The 22 year old’s shimmering, ice blue Tommy Hilfiger dress was every inch the princess silhouette, complete with flattering bodice and puffy sleeves.

Met Gala 2019: Best Outfits Including Harry Styles, Zendaya & Shawn Mendes

Zendaya was the real life Cinderella at the Met Gala 2019. Picture: Getty

As well as having her fairy godmother by her side, Zendaya’s clutch bag was a small bedazzled pumpkin and her heels were of course a pair of glass slippers – one of which she left on the steps of the red carpet in true Cindy fashion.

As she elegantly walked the red carpet with her princess mannerisms perfectly poised, Zendaya couldn’t stop beaming as she was showered in fairy dust by her fairy godmother.

To top it all off, The Greatest Showman star had her blonde hair styled into Cinderella’s trademark up ‘do, with the princess’ signature ice blue head band keeping her locks in place.

Fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing when Zendaya’s pictures surfaced online, with many saying the star “won” the Met Gala 2019.

Zendaya's fairy godmother sprinkled her in fairy dust to light up her dress. Picture: Getty

“Just look at this Cinderella dress glow, Zendaya did not come to play,” tweeted one person, as another said: “Zendaya owning the Met Gala as Cinderella we will never forget.”

Or, as one person rightfully put it: “I’m so in love with Zendaya as Cinderella this is the best thing that ever happened.”

Zendaya is officially the Queen of the Met Gala.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Met Gala Behind The Scenes Gossip