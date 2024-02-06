Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter Pretty Much Just Confirmed They're Dating

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan attended the same Grammys after party. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are our new favourite celebrity couple already.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Masters of the Air star Barry Keoghan and pop star Sabrina Carpenter have just gone public with their relationship, pretty much confirming to the world that they’re dating after they were pictured at a Grammys after party together.

In the frame-worthy snap Saltburn actor Barry holds his hand over his nose and mouth like he’s been caught up to no good while Sabrina is sat next to him holding what seems to be a glass of champagne.

The new couple were at an after party for W magazine on Sunday night after the Grammy Awards.

The publication reports they were seen ‘cosying up’ to one another at the event, making it no secret they are in fact an item.

Barry Keoghan attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammy After-Party. Picture: Getty

It was a star-studded bash; Dua Lipa and her new boyfriend Callum Turner were also seen dancing the night away together just weeks after going public with their new romance.

“The amount of iconic couples that were hard launched by this,” one person accurately commented on W’s post.

Barry cut a casual figure at the bash, wearing a blue Stone Island jumper and dark cargos.

Meanwhile, ‘Feather’ singer Sabrina wowed in a white, backless sheer cami top and matching midi skirt.

Sabrina Carpenter at the W Magazine Grammy after-party. Picture: Getty

The couple were first spotted together in December when they were pictured grabbing dinner in LA. They were then snapped once again in January during a visit to a museum.

It was speculated they would make their official debut as a couple at the Golden Globes last month after it was reported they’d use the red carpet event to go public with their relationship.

However, they kept fans guessing after arriving separately at the ceremony.

Barry apparently even gave his ex, the mother of his child Alyson Kierans a head up about their planned reveal.

It’s thought he and Alyson split last summer a year after welcoming their baby boy Brando together.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.