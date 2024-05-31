Kim Kardashian Was 'So Impressed' By North West’s Lion King Performance

Kim Kardashian Was 'So Impressed' By North West’s Lion King Performance. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @itsjasonweaver via Instagram

By Sam Prance

North West performed 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King' in Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary: A Live-to-Film Concert Event.

Kim Kardashian has praised her daughter North West's performance at Disney's recent Lion King 30th Anniversary concert.

Last week (May 24), North West performed in a major live stage production for the first time. In honour of The Lion King's 30th anniversary, Disney held a concert at The Hollywood Bowl in which stars including Jeremy Irons, Billy Eichner and Jennifer Hudson all performed scenes and sang songs from the original movie. North also covered 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King' as Simba.

After the performance, North, who is 11-years-old, went viral with mixed reviews from people online. Now, her mum has weighed in on her Lion King moment.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to the Kardashians said: "Kim couldn’t be more proud of North for her performance in The Lion King. She knows it took a lot of courage to perform live in front of that many people. Particularly for a little girl her age, Kim thinks it’s remarkable and she’s so impressed."

Giving further context to how North prepared for the role, they added: "North took this role very seriously and rehearsed for a long time so she could put on a show that she would be proud of. It was important to her to give a flawless performance and she walked away smiling ear to ear."

North's family were also all there to support her. As well as Kim, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and North's siblings were all in the audience.

North West performs I Just Can’t Wait to Be King at the Lion King: 30th Anniversary Concert at The Hollywood Bowl pic.twitter.com/iLddmgUBJP — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 25, 2024

Whether or not North is interested in a career in musical theatre is yet to be seen. However, she is currently working on her debut album. Speaking to i-D in 2023, North said; "[I want to be a] basketball player [and] a rapper."

She also said: "I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive."

She ended by saying: "So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell."

Pretty legendary if you ask me!

