Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating?

31 January 2024, 14:32

Here's a deep dive into Khloé Kardashian's dating life
By Abbie Reynolds

Her relationship with Tristan Thompson has been very public but who is the mum-of-two dating now? Here's the lowdown on Khloé Kardashian's dating life.

Kardashian sister Khloé Kardashian has kept her dating life one the down low recently after her turbulent relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

Their on again off again relationship has been heavily documented on the family's tv show The Kardashians and the pair share two children together, True Thompson and Tatum Thompson.

Khloé's family has been divided over their romance but ultimately Khloé has chosen to stay separated from Tristan despite welcoming their second child and first son Tatum via surrogate while they were no longer in a relationship.

But where do things stand now for the co-parenting couple and has Khloé moved on to someone new? Here's everything we know.

Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians - Season 1
Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians - Season 1. Picture: Alamy

Who is Khloé Kardashian dating?

Currently it isn't known if Khloé Kardashian is dating anyone new.

Most recently, she has been linked to basketball player Tristan Thompson who she met back in 2016.

Their relationship timeline isn't straight forward but they seem to have stayed separated since their breakup in June 2021 after Tristan was seen entering a bedroom with three women at a party.

At the time a source told E!: “They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together.”

After this split it was reported that they had secretly got engaged but this was never confirmed and recently on The Kardashians Khloé has been clear that the pair are no longer together.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian dated between 2016 and 2021
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian dated between 2016 and 2021. Picture: Getty

Although they haven't been officially together since 2021 they did welcome a second child together via surrogate in August 2022.

It's understood that between their breakup and the birth of their son Tatum they had tried to make things work again however Tristan fathered a child to another woman which halted their reconciliation plans.

What has Khloé Kardashian said about dating?

At the start of 2024 the Kardashian star hinted that she is ready to start dating again in a cryptic Instagram post.

She shared a post that read: "Ready for 2024. For new adventures. For new opportunities. For more love. For more good vibes. For peace. I'm just ready to embrace the new, the unknown, the world that is for me."

She might be ready for "more love" but she is yet to spill on who she's dating at the moment.

This comes after her ex Tristan admitted on The Kardashians season 4 that he wants to get Khloé back despite all of his cheating scandals.

Kourtney and Khloe do a lie detector test

Speaking to Kourtney Kardashian he said: “First of all, would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course. My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit.”

However throughout the latest season of The Kardashians Khloé has been adamant that she is not getting back with Tristan. During a confessional Kim addressed her sister being confrontational over the topic.

The Skims founder said: "Khloé is so sensitive, like anything that had nothing to do with them she would literally jump in and snap. It would be like: 'Oh yeah, have you guys seen this cute couple?' and she's like, 'Well don't think Tristan and I are a couple we're not together, we don't hook up!'"

Sitting for dinner with her family Khloé announced: "I need people to know that I'm single."

Khloé has spoken very openly about being single on the latest season of The Kardashians
Khloé has spoken very openly about being single on the latest season of The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

Who has Khloé Kardashian dated?

  • Rashad McCants

Former NBA player Rashad was one of Khloé's earliest public relationships as they dated back in 2008 and he featured on her family's first TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

  • Derrick Ward

In 2009 the reality star was seen out on a few dates with NFL running back Derrick.

  • Lamar Odom

Later on in 2009 she met basketball player Lamar who she went on to marry. Unfortunately the pair split in 2013.

  • Matt Kemp

Amid her divorce from Lamar, Khloé was linked to baseball star Matt as they were spotted going on multiple dates together.

  • French Montana

Khloé dated rapper French Montana in 2013 and 2014 but they broke things off in December 2014.

Speaking about her relationship with French, Khloé said: "I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive."
  • Rick Fox

The Good American co-founder briefly dated retired NBA player Rick Fox back in May 2015.

  • James Harden

Khloé was said to have met basketball player James at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015 but broke up around a year later.

  • Odell Beckham Jr.

In June 2016 she was rumoured to have been dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. but a source close the Kardashians squashed this at the time.

  • Tristan Thompson

Khloé and Tristan met in 2016 and have two children together, True and Tatum. However they split at some point in 2021 and are no longer an item.

