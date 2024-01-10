How Much Are The Traitors Cast Paid To Appear On The Show?

10 January 2024, 13:00

Traitors cast including Charlotte, Harry and Diane
Traitors cast members are given a daily allowance for appearing on the show. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman introduced 22 new players to The Traitors 2 but are they actually paid to go on the show? Here's what we know.

The Traitors series 2 is back on TV and if we're honest, we're already hooked to the lies, deceit and nerve-wracking round tables hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Set in the beautiful Scottish Hylands inside Ardross Castle, the cast are required to give up around three weeks of their time and lives to appear on the show - so are they actually paid to appear?

Separate from the prize pot, which the likes of traitors Ash, Harry and Miles are hoping to steal from the faithfuls at the very end, contestants are actually compensated for their time away from work.

So how much are you paid to appear on The Traitors? Here's what's been revealed.

Former faithful Aaraon outside the traitors castle
Former faithful Aaron has revealed the daily budget given to contestants. Picture: BBC

How much are The Traitors cast paid to appear on the show?

In a Youtube Q&A, 2023 winner Aaron Evans revealed the cast are compensated a small amount of money a day to appear on the show.

He said: “It’s roughly like £100 a day. It’s not that much, but its definitely worth it.”

Aaron went on to win part of the £101,050 cash pot last year which he declared he would give to his mum for a house deposit. He has since revealed he kept around £3,000 so he can go travelling.

Claudia Winkleman standing in front of three traitors
Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors as she helps contestants build the final prize pot. Picture: Alamy

How much do you win on The Traitors?

An exact amount of how much you win on the BBC show isn't given as throughout the series, the cast are continuously given opportunities to add to the prize pot.

At the beginning of the show, host Claudia confirmed they could win a potential £120,000 if they work well together through a series of challenges.

When it comes to the final, everyone must be confident all traitors have been eliminated to be able to win a share of the pot. However, if a traitor is still amongst them, they will take the full amount.

