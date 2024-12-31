Where is Harry Clark from The Traitors now?

31 December 2024, 15:34

Harry Clark won The Traitors season 2
Harry Clark won The Traitors season 2. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Kathryn Knight

Harry from The Traitors season 2 pulled off the ultimate lie to win the show, but what is he up to now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Clark won The Traitors at the start of 2024, but where is he now?

As a 23-year-old in the army who had his fellow contestants convinced he was ‘a faithful’ due to his kindness and seemingly honest nature, Harry's traits enabled him to gain the trust of the other players and ultimately pull the wool over their eyes so he could win the £120k prize fund.

These days, Harry is worlds away from his game-playing tactics, however he does often joke on social media about how no one believes a word he says anymore.

In a recent video on Instagram, he revealed even his personal trainer doesn’t believe him when he says he's completed a set number of exercises like burpees.

Harry Clark won The Traitors series 2
Harry Clark won The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC

Far from the sneaking around and spreading rumours in Ardross Castle where The Traitors is filmed, these days Harry has his own true crime podcast with co-star Paul Gorton (who was also a traitor on the show), often appears on TV shows to share his reality TV expertise and has become an internet personality.

In April last year, Harry quit his job as an engineer in the army after serving for six years, to pursue the opportunities that came flooding in after his Traitors win.

Anna Maynard and Harry Clark are still together
Anna Maynard and Harry Clark are still together. Picture: Getty

He announced on Instagram: “My time had come to an end and I was ready to start the next chapter of my life, luckily everything fell into place and here we are.”

Since then, he’s presented with Lad Bible, been a guest star on multiple podcasts and worked with brands on social media.

Harry’s still in a relationship with girlfriend Anna Maynard, the sister of singer Conor Maynard, who he regularly makes videos with on Instagram. He's got over 140k followers on the platform, and 57k followers on TikTok.

After he won The Traitors, he took his family on holiday for the first time since 2009, paid off his parents’ debts and put the rest in a bank.

He told Revamp magazine: “I live at home with my parents now, so I can save. I paid off my mum and dad’s personal debts with the winnings from The Traitors. The rest was just put in the bank. I haven’t even seen it. I live off what I’ve made this year from other work.”

Harry also credited his dad for looking after the finances for him, admitting he makes sure he has a spending limit in place.

The Traitors winner Harry Clark talks about time on the show

Read more reality TV here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Here's why Park Sung-hoon plays a trans woman in the show

Who plays Player 120 in Squid Game season 2? Why Park Sung-hoon plays the transgender character
Who survived Squid Game season 2? All the characters still alive and who died

Who survived Squid Game season 2? Every character still alive and who died

Squid Game Mingle song lyrics translated into English

Squid Game's Mingle song 'Round and Round' lyrics translated in English

Squid Game actor defends divisive season 2 ending amid backlash

Squid Game actor addresses season 2 ending following backlash

The Kardashians season 6 has been confirmed

When Is The Kardashians Season 6 Coming Out?

The Traitors season 3 airs from 1st January

When does The Traitors season 3 start?

Wicked deleted scenes: What scenes are included in the digital streaming release?

Every Wicked deleted scene included in the digital streaming release

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Who is Player 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained

Who is 001 in Squid Game season 2? His real identity explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits