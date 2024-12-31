Where is Harry Clark from The Traitors now?

Harry Clark won The Traitors season 2. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Kathryn Knight

Harry from The Traitors season 2 pulled off the ultimate lie to win the show, but what is he up to now?

Harry Clark won The Traitors at the start of 2024, but where is he now?

As a 23-year-old in the army who had his fellow contestants convinced he was ‘a faithful’ due to his kindness and seemingly honest nature, Harry's traits enabled him to gain the trust of the other players and ultimately pull the wool over their eyes so he could win the £120k prize fund.

These days, Harry is worlds away from his game-playing tactics, however he does often joke on social media about how no one believes a word he says anymore.

In a recent video on Instagram, he revealed even his personal trainer doesn’t believe him when he says he's completed a set number of exercises like burpees.

Harry Clark won The Traitors series 2. Picture: BBC

Far from the sneaking around and spreading rumours in Ardross Castle where The Traitors is filmed, these days Harry has his own true crime podcast with co-star Paul Gorton (who was also a traitor on the show), often appears on TV shows to share his reality TV expertise and has become an internet personality.

In April last year, Harry quit his job as an engineer in the army after serving for six years, to pursue the opportunities that came flooding in after his Traitors win.

Anna Maynard and Harry Clark are still together. Picture: Getty

He announced on Instagram: “My time had come to an end and I was ready to start the next chapter of my life, luckily everything fell into place and here we are.”

Since then, he’s presented with Lad Bible, been a guest star on multiple podcasts and worked with brands on social media.

Harry’s still in a relationship with girlfriend Anna Maynard, the sister of singer Conor Maynard, who he regularly makes videos with on Instagram. He's got over 140k followers on the platform, and 57k followers on TikTok.

After he won The Traitors, he took his family on holiday for the first time since 2009, paid off his parents’ debts and put the rest in a bank.

He told Revamp magazine: “I live at home with my parents now, so I can save. I paid off my mum and dad’s personal debts with the winnings from The Traitors. The rest was just put in the bank. I haven’t even seen it. I live off what I’ve made this year from other work.”

Harry also credited his dad for looking after the finances for him, admitting he makes sure he has a spending limit in place.

The Traitors winner Harry Clark talks about time on the show

