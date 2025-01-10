The Traitors' Livi responds to hate after storming out of Tyler's banishment

The Traitors' Livi responds to hate. Picture: BBC

The Traitors season three cast have been branded 'the worst Faithfuls in history' following Livi's argument with Freddie and Tyler's banishment.

*If you're not up to date with the show, this page includes many The Traitors season 3 spoilers - you've been warned!*

"Just give Minah the money," some fans are saying after watching the fifth episode of this year's The Traitors unfold.

So far only one traitor has been caught and at every other round table the faithfuls have been banishing their own. On Thursday's episode (9th Jan), they sent Tyler packing, despite him being another faithful.

Unexpectedly Tyler's banishment sent Livi into floods of tears and she ended up storming away from the round table, suggesting she and Tyler had formed a strong relationship viewers weren't privvy too.

But with yet another faithful leaving the show viewers have even branded the cast of faithfuls the "worst" in the show's history - harsh!

Tyler had a final message for Livi
Tyler had a final message for Livi. Picture: BBC

Following Livi's dramatic exit she's faced some backlash from viewers who didn't like the interaction she and her co-star Freddie had at the round table. They've also been accusing her of all sorts including "constant fake crying" but she has now taken to Instagram to address the hate she's received.

Her statement reads: "I feel I needed to speak up today about a few things. This game is intense to say the least. Emotions run extremely high. People need to remember this is 16 hours cut down to an hour.

"So much happens which you do not see. So many happy funny moments that we as a whole we share together on a daily. Unfortunately the aim of the game is accusing people with the SMALL amount of evidence we have. As we all know the traitors play a good game so they are never going to give much away for us to go from."

She went on: "I would never silence someone and the scene with me and Freddie was around 10 mins... not the 1 minute you saw. Nobody was ever nasty to anyone in the castle and a reminder to all, we are all such amazing friends and stay in regular contact."

Livi was accused of "gunning for" Tyler
Livi was accused of "gunning for" Tyler. Picture: BBC

The contestant went on to say that people have been using her disability to attack her, adding: "I feel I needed to explain as some messages I'm receiving about my eye and other nasty things is not on and is pure bullying. I do not stand for bullying.

"To all the amazing people who have supported along the way has been so amazing and I'll never forget!"

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with eye cancer at 12 and later had to have her eye removed, something she has bravely spoken out about.

Freddie has also posted a response, backing Livi, on his IG story he said: "Hey guys Thankyou for all the lovely support it does not go unnoticed love youse...However I would just like to reiterate my opinion that this is just a game and these are real people.

"Livvy, Tyler, Leanne and Leon are all lovely people and do not deserve the hateful comments they are receiving - just rememebr to always be kind as these are real people's emotions. [sic]"

Livi and Freddie both posted on their IG stories
Livi and Freddie both posted on their IG stories. Picture: Instagram

With the faithfuls doing so poorly this year, a lot of praise has been coming in for traitors Linda and Minah with more wanting to see Minah win on her own, similar to Harry Clark last year.

The love for Minah has flooded socials with fans saying things like, "Minah is playing the game superbly. Not got into any clicks, talks to everyone, plants some seeds and watches the drama unfold".

Another said: "Not a single person suspects Minah! She is playing an absolute blinder!"

A third posted: "Minah doing just enough but not too much and still not arousing any suspicions, the people’s princess."

Minah is a firm favourite right now
Minah is a firm favourite right now. Picture: BBC

But, when it comes to the faithfuls, fans have been less kind. One said: "I’m sorry but the faithfuls this season are so bad lmao."

With another posting: "These faithfuls are actually so bad I’m rooting for Minah to win."

A third penned: "This is the worst bunch of faithfuls i’ve ever seen like they’re exhausting to watch."

